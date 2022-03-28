Parish baseball and softball power rankings

The baseball and softball seasons are now heating up, and parish teams have had very active schedules.

The softball regular season is beginning to wind down, while the baseball squads will be getting into district play this week.

Here are the Weekly Citizen’s first Ascension Parish high-school baseball and softball power rankings.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

Baseball

1. Dutchtown (Last Week: 1)

Dutchtown cemented its place at the top of the parish power rankings this week. The Griffins blasted second-ranked Ascension Catholic, 11-0. The Griffins also beat Zachary and Walker by a combined score of 15-3. Dutchtown has now won nine straight games. That upped the Griffins’ record to 20-2.

2. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 2)

Ascension Catholic hit its worst rough patch of the season last week. The Bulldogs lost three straight games—all to upper-classification teams. They dropped matchups against 5A South Terrebonne and Dutchtown and 3A Brusly to fall to 14-5 overall.

3. St. Amant (Last Week: 3)

St. Amant has continued to pile up victories. Last week, the Gators blanked Central Catholic and then beat St. Charles, 4-1. That was St. Amant’s 10th straight victory, improving its overall record to 18-3.

4. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 4)

Ascension Christian won two games last week, blowing away George Washington Carver twice. That pushed the Lions’ overall record to 14-7.

5. East Ascension (Last Week: 5)

East Ascension won two of its last three games. The Spartans beat Denham Springs and Albany, before losing a one-run game against Hahnville. East Ascension’s record is now 6-13.

6. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 6)

Donaldsonville dropped its first two district games to E.D. White. The Tigers then had a game against White Castle end in a tie. They are now 2-8-1 overall.

Softball

1. St. Amant (Last Week: 1)

St. Amant continued to look like one of the best teams in the state. The Lady Gators won five games last week. They beat Dutchtown and East Ascension by a combined score of 24-0. St. Amant then went 3-0 at a tournament in Monroe. The Lady Gators have now won 21 straight games and have a 23-2 record.

2. Dutchtown (Last Week: 2)

Dutchtown had a tough week. The Lady Griffins dropped back-to-back district games against St. Amant and St. Joseph’s Academy to fall to 12-11 overall.

3. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 3)

Ascension Catholic ended its losing streak to reel off three straight wins. The Lady Bulldogs beat H.L. Bourgeois and Plaquemine and then won a district contest against Ascension Christian to improve to 12-9 overall.

4. East Ascension (Last Week: 4)

East Ascension ran into trouble last week. The Lady Spartans were blown out by St. Amant and then went 0-3 at a tournament at Live Oak. They’ve now lost five straight and dropped to 9-15 overall

5. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 5)

The Lady Lions lost their district opener against Ascension Catholic. They bounced back with a win over East Iberville to improve to 6-8 overall.

6. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 6)

Donaldsonville played one game last week. The Lady Tigers lost to Baker, falling to 1-3 overall.