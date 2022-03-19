Griffins take down highly-ranked Sam Houston

With so many all-district players returning from a Dutchtown team that reached the state quarterfinals a year ago, there were plenty of high expectations for the Griffins heading into 2022.

So far, Dutchtown has met those expectations head on.

The Griffins have raced out to a 15-2 start to the season. And that included a huge victory on Friday night, as Dutchtown defeated Sam Houston at a tournament in Sulphur. The Broncos were ranked fourth in the LHSAA’s most recent unofficial power rankings.

The Griffins rank sixth in those rankings.

Dutchtown began the tournament with a 7-4 win over the Glenbrook Apaches.

You couldn’t have asked for a better start for the Griffins. Senior infielder Tanner Vadnais hit a solo home run in the first inning to give Dutchtown the lead.

Glenbrook tied things up in the second, but the Griffins countered by scoring the next three runs to lead 4-1 after four.

In the fifth, the Apaches had their biggest inning as they plated three runs to tie the game, but Dutchtown regained a lead in the bottom of the frame.

From there, the Griffins held off Glenbrook for the victory.

Friday night, Dutchtown faced off against Sam Houston with all-district hurler Nick Gisclair getting the start on the mound.

The game was scoreless until the top of the fourth inning. That’s when the Griffins finally got something going offensively.

Vadnais led off with a walk, and then Will Delaune joined him on base with a single. That set the table for Nathan Monceaux, who drove in both players with a base hit of his own. That single gave the Griffins a 2-0 lead after four.

It looked like Dutchtown would add to its lead in the fifth as Rueben Williams doubled, and he eventually made his way to third. But the Griffins could not bring him home.

Sam Houston then looked to generate some offense in the bottom of the fifth as two Broncos got on base following walks by Gisclair. But Gisclair closed the door quickly, issuing two strikeouts to end the scoring threat.

In the top of the sixth, Dutchtown put the ball on the ground and forced Sam Houston to make plays, and fortunately for the Griffins, the Broncos didn’t.

Delaune got on base following a Sam Houston error, and he eventually scored after another miscue, extending the Dutchtown lead to 3-0.

Meanwhile, Gisclair carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the sixth. There, the Bronco offense finally broke through, ending Gisclair’s no-no with a single.

Later, another Bronco base hit scored a run to cut the deficit to 3-1, heading into the final inning.

Dutchtown was then able to hold off Sam Houston, coming through with the final three outs to finish off a huge 3-1 victory. It was the Griffins’ fourth straight win.

Dutchtown will have more big games facing them next week.

On Tuesday, the Griffins will host Zachary. On Thursday, they’ll visit Ascension Catholic, a parish squad that has been equally impressive this season.

And on Saturday, Dutchtown will visit Walker.