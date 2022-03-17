St. Amant seeking Hall of Fame nominations

The St. Amant High School Athletic Hall of Fame is inviting all members of the public who have an interest in Gator athletics to submit nominations to all deserving athletes, coaches and supporters for consideration of induction into the Hall of Fame.

Copies of the nomination guidelines are available to the public by visiting the Ascension Parish School Board website at www.apsb.org/page/sta-sports. You can also pick up the information at St. Amant High or request by mail by calling (225) 391-6017.

If you have any questions regarding the Hall of Fame in general or the nominating process in particular, contact David Oliver at (225) 391-6017 or via email at David.oliver@apsb.org.

Completed nominations must be postmarked or hand-delivered no later than March 31.