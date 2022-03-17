Two NFL moves made involving parish players

With the free-agency period kicking into gear, there have been moves made involving two former Ascension Parish players.

Both are former Dutchtown greats.

Former Griffin safety Justin Reid is set to sign a new deal with a new team, and former Griffin safety Landon Collins will soon be playing for a new franchise as well.

Reid is reportedly set to sign a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. He will likely replace another former Louisiana native in Tyrann Mathieu, who is expected to part ways with the Chiefs after three seasons.

Reid’s new deal will reportedly pay him $20 million guaranteed.

He is now going from a Texans franchise that has won just four games in each of the past two seasons to a Chiefs team that has reached four straight AFC Championship Games.

Kansas City reached two straight Super Bowls in 2019 and 2020, winning the world title in 2019.

Reid is a Dutchtown graduate. He went on to play football at Stanford, where he was a three-year starter and All-Pac-12 performer.

Reid went on to be drafted by the Texans with the 68th pick (third round) in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has played in Houston for the past four seasons, where he’s started since his rookie year.

Last season, Reid finished with 66 tackles, four pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

He also did big things off the field.

Following the catastrophic landfall of Hurricane Ida, he organized an event at NRG Stadium in Houston dedicated to relief. City residents showed up and donated money and supplies.

When it was all said done, Reid had raised $10,000 and gathered enough supplies to fill two 18-wheeler trucks.

After his work with the drive, the NFL Players Association named Reid the 2021 season’s first Community MVP, a weekly award given to players across the league.

In addition to his hurricane-relief efforts, Reid also gives to Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston and Kids’ Meals.

As a result, Reid was the Texans’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award—which is the NFL’s most prestigious honor.

The award was first established in 1970, and it was later renamed after the late Chicago Bear Hall of Fame running back in 1999.

The Man of the Year award goes to a player who has contributed at a high level to community service activities off the field.

Former LSU Tiger Andrew Whitworth won this year’s award, on behalf of the Los Angeles Rams.

In other parish news, Dutchtown alum Landon Collins will play in his eighth NFL season in a new city come 2022.

Collins was released by the Washington Commanders, after playing for the franchise for the past three seasons. His departure was a move to free up cap space for the Commanders.

Collins began his career with the Giants, after being drafted by New York with the 33rd overall pick in 2015.

He played with the Giants for four seasons, before signing a six-year, $84 million deal with the Redskins in 2019.

In 2020, Collins tore his Achilles, forcing him to miss the second half of the season.

Last year, he played very well coming off of the injury. Collins finished with 81 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.