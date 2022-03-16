Big fifth inning leads Dutchtown past EA

East Ascension has had a great bounce-back season so far in 2022, winning eight games after finishing winless last year.

The Lady Spartans showed that progression in much of their game against parish and district rival Dutchtown on Tuesday evening. They outscored the Lady Griffins, 3-1, in five innings.

Unfortunately for East Ascension, two big innings by Dutchtown put the game out of reach. The Lady Griffins scored three in the first, and they exploded for six in the fifth to take a 9-0 lead. Dutchtown eventually rolled to a 10-3 victory.

To begin the game for the Lady Griffins, Katelyn Bessonette walked, and Lysia Russell was hit by a pitch. Harper Dupre then drove both players home with a triple, and she was able to score following a Lady Spartan error.

But after taking the early 3-0 lead, East Ascension pitcher Alisha Brown settled down and pitched three straight scoreless innings.

“We got the lead there in the first, but I would like to see more of that every inning,” Dutchtown head coach Nancy Ensminger said. “We got the lead and kind of pulled off the gas pedal. I didn’t like that part.”

Still up 3-0 in the top of the fifth, Dutchtown scored six runs, mostly as a result of East Ascension miscues.

The Lady Griffins loaded the bases to begin the frame, and Alexa Womack walked to score a run.

Next, Mallory Melancon reached base and two Dutchtown players scored following two East Ascension errors.

The Lady Griffins’ final three runs were scored following an infield single by Riley Bennett, a passed ball and a wild pitch.

“I’m proud of what they did there. They put it in play and made them make plays,” Ensminger said. “I like how we were able to capitalize on their mistakes. That’s the exciting part of the game. I still think we need to make more adjustments at the plate. Their pitcher was a little different from what we’ve seen in a while, but we’re going to see all different types of pitchers throughout the season, so we have to be able to adjust.”

East Ascension finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth.

Grace Burke and Kate Rills each singled, and Corin Waguespack drove them both home with a double that made it 9-2.

The teams exchanged runs in the final inning. Dutchtown’s Brynn Songy produced an RBI double, while East Ascension’s Tobie Landry came up with a sac grounder.

In the loss, Rills, Maycee Sonnier and Mya Lahoux each went 2-3. Waguespack was 1-3 with two RBIs.

East Ascension actually out-hit the Lady Griffins, 9-5.

Dutchtown was led by Songy, who went 2-3 with two walks and an RBI.

It was the Lady Griffins’ fifth straight victory. They’ve continued to win games, despite dealing with injuries at key positions.

“I was impressed that kids that haven’t played a lot of positions have stepped up,” Ensminger said. “Our third-baseman today usually plays second. That’s huge, and she made some really nice plays out there. I’m proud of her. People have had to come off of the bench and step up as well. Hopefully, they’ve learned a little bit from today. I know we won, but we want more. And they’re young, so I understand that. But I want them to embrace the fact that we have to finish strong.”