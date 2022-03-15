Gators earn comeback victory over Thibodaux

St. Amant’s performance wasn’t the prettiest against Thibodaux on Monday night.

The Gators committed multiple errors from the field, and offensively, St. Amant was held to just four hits. Those struggles led to the Gators falling into a 4-1 hole.

But when the Gators had to make things happen, they did. And in the end, it resulted in a fourth straight victory.

“In the last three games, we’ve come from behind to win, so that’s a good sign,” St. Amant head coach Brandon Bravata said. “I do like our team. I like our team chemistry; I like our team toughness. So, I think it was a good finish to this one tonight.”

The Gators got off to a promising start. In the bottom of the first inning, Lee Amedee walked, and he eventually scored on a sac grounder by Brayden Kurriger to make it 1-0.

That St. Amant lead remained until the top of the fourth.

Up until that point, Thibodaux didn’t have a single hit. That all changed in the inning. The Tigers produced four in the frame.

That flurry led to Thibodaux plating three runs and taking a 3-1 advantage.

In the top of the fifth, a critical throwing error by the Gators put a runner on base that ended up scoring on a sac fly, putting the Tigers ahead, 4-1.

In the bottom of the inning, St. Amant finally got back on the board.

Landon Stewart drew a leadoff walk, and he was eventually sent home with a Ryder Molea sac fly to cut the deficit to 4-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Gators were able to regain the lead.

The bases were loaded after Blaise LaLonde reached first on a fielder’s choice and Kurriger and Brayden Billingsley both walked. That set the table for Stewart, who drove in two runs with a single.

Later, courtesy runner Dallis Moran scored on a wild pitch to give St. Amant the 5-4 lead.

The Gator defense had some hiccups throughout the night, but it came up big in the seventh inning. St. Amant was able to end the game with a double play.

Coach Bravata was happy to get the win, but he was not pleased with his team’s execution in the game. He said the Gators were able to take advantage of some costly Thibodaux mistakes in the latter innings.

St. Amant won, despite getting out-hit, 7-4.

LaLonde had two of the Gators’ hits, finishing 2-3. Stewart was 1-2 with a walk and two RBIs, and Kurriger was 1-2 with a walk and an RBI.

The win over the Tigers was St. Amant’s 10th in its last 11 games. After starting the year off 2-2, the Gators are now 12-3 overall.

“Even though we weren’t our best tonight, I like how we’ve played defensively this season,” Bravata said. “We’ve been really good there, and we’ve been really good on the mound. Tonight, we were able to get a good start from our sophomore pitcher, and then Camron Planche came in and finished it off. We just have to get better offensively.”