Parish soccer players make All-District-5 team

The soccer season was an entertaining one for the three parish teams in Division-I, District 5.

Not only was the fight between Dutchtown and St. Amant for the district championship about as close as it gets, but all three area schools reached the playoffs.

And once in the postseason, St. Amant and Dutchtown each won playoff matchups, and Dutchtown made school history.

After such a terrific season, many players from the Ascension trio were named to the All-District-5 team. In fact, there were 21 selections overall.

Leading the charge was Dutchtown. Eight Griffins were named all district.

Dutchtown had the greatest season in school history.

First, the Griffins captured an outright district championship.

Dutchtown went undefeated in league play. The Griffins were 4-0-1 with the one tie coming against St. Amant. But with the Gators ending the schedule with two ties, Dutchtown finished ahead of them in the standings.

Once in the playoffs, the Griffins made a run as improbable as it was memorable.

After disposing of Central Lafourche in round one, Dutchtown went on to pull off road upsets over Brother Martin, Jesuit and St. Paul’s to reach the Division-I title game for the first time in program history.

The Griffins fought hard, but they eventually fell to defending champion Catholic, 1-0.

Head coach Marcus Dyer was named the District-5 Coach of the Year, forward Ayden Rawashdeh was the District-5 Offensive MVP and midfielder Jaxson Stovall was named the district’s Overall MVP.

Dutchtown had three other first-team selections. They were defenders Aiden Remont and Noah Perret and goalkeeper Josh Barrow.

Making the second team for the Griffins were defenders Riley Lawler and Obi Irondi and midfielder Carson Gautreau.

After finishing as the District-5 runner-up and losing just one regular-season game, St. Amant was seeded fifth to begin the postseason.

The Gators took down New Iberia in round one, but their season was ended in the second round, as they were upset by 12th-seeded Denham Springs, 2-1, in overtime.

It was only St. Amant’s second loss of the season.

The Gators had seven players make the All-District-5 team, which included four first-team selections.

The headliner was goalkeeper Dillon Staal, who was named the district’s Defensive MVP.

Also making the first team were defender Soren Gaffney, forward Holden David and midfielder Micah Cretini.

Making the second team for St. Amant were defender Aaron Milet and midfielders Colby Forsyth and Anthony Avila.

East Ascension had some ups and downs in 2022, but the Spartans did net their share of accomplishments.

It was East Ascension’s tie against St. Amant that kept its archrival from winning at least a share of the district title. And the Spartans made the playoffs.

Unfortunately for East Ascension, the postseason ended after a first-round loss to St. Paul’s. The Spartans finished with an overall record of 9-11-3.

Six Spartans made the all-district team.

Making the first unit for East Ascension were midfielder Brandon Hogan and wingers Kaden Hogan and Brooks Lambert.