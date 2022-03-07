Parish baseball and softball power rankings

The baseball and softball seasons are now up and running, and parish teams have had very active schedules to start.

Almost all of the area squads have been busy competing in tournaments.

Here are the Weekly Citizen’s first Ascension Parish high-school baseball and softball power rankings.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

Baseball

1. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 1)

Ascension Catholic continued to roll last week. After the Bulldogs blew out St. Augustine, they dropped their first game of the season. Ascension Catholic dropped a one-run contest against 5A Central Lafourche. However, they responded with back-to-back wins over the Gators to improve to 7-1 overall.

2. Dutchtown (Last Week: 2)

Dutchtown has continued to look very impressive to start 2022. The Griffins began the week by coming from behind to beat Hahnville. They followed that up with victories over Lakeshore, St. Paul’s and Covington. It all contributed to a six-game winning streak for Dutchtown to improve its overall record to 9-1.

3. St. Amant (Last Week: 3)

Ever since St. Amant lost its opener to Ascension Catholic, the Gators have been rolling. Like Dutchtown, the Gators have also put together a six-game winning streak. That run included victories over St. Paul’s, Holy Cross, Covington and Hahnville. The hot streak improved St. Amant’s overall record to 8-2.

4. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 5)

Ascension Christian went through a rough patch. The Lions dropped games against West Feliciana and French Settlement, contributing to a four-game losing streak. But Ascension Christian was able to bounce back with wins over Maurepas and Holden to move to 5-4.

5. East Ascension (Last Week: 4)

The Spartans saw their share of struggles last week. East Ascension lost games to Terrebonne, South Terrebonne and Vandebilt Catholic. It equated to a five-game losing streak that dropped the Spartans’ record to 2-6.

6. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 6)

The Tigers lost back-to-back games to East Iberville last week. Donaldsonville has now lost four straight, dropping its record to 1-4 overall.

Softball

1. St. Amant (Last Week: 1)

St. Amant really began to roll last week. The Lady Gators blanked both Central Catholic and Dominican. They followed it up with two more victories against Mandeville and Mount Carmel. Now with five straight wins, St. Amant is 7-2 overall.

2. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 3)

Ascension Catholic picked up wins over 2A French Settlement and 3A Patterson, before dropping a close game to 3A E.D. White. The Lady Bulldogs’ overall record is now 7-4.

3. Dutchtown (Last Week: 2)

Dutchtown faced some very tough competition last week. The Lady Griffins beat both St. Thomas More and Destrehan. They lost to both Hahnville and John Curtis. Those losses dropped Dutchtown’s overall record to 5-6.

4. East Ascension (Last Week: 4)

East Ascension piled up four straight wins, which included a victory over Zachary. The Lady Spartans’ run ended during the weekend with a loss against Natchitoches Central. East Ascension’s record now stands at 6-5.

5. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 5)

Ascension Christian won its season opener, but the Lions have lost five straight since then. Their record now stands at 1-5.

6. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 6)

Donaldsonville still hasn’t played a game yet in 2022.