Parish girl’s soccer players make all-district team

The All-District 4 girl’s soccer team was released recently, and many of the players that made the list were from Ascension Parish schools.

There were 20 parish selections in all. Dutchtown led the way with nine of the 20 standouts.

The Lady Griffins just completed one of the best seasons in the program’s history under first-year head coach Jared Moss.

Dutchtown completed the regular season with a 15-5-1 record, which included a nine-game winning streak heading into the playoffs.

The Lady Griffins went undefeated in district play and won their league games by an astounding combined margin of 32-2. That dominance led to Dutchtown claiming its second straight district championship.

The Lady Griffins earned the No. 5 seeding for the Division-I playoffs.

In the opening round, the Lady Griffins cruised past parish and district rival East Ascension, 4-1.

Dutchtown went on to defeat No. 12 Fontainebleau, 3-2, to punch its ticket to the state quarterfinals for the first time in three years.

There, the Lady Griffins dominated fourth-seeded Captain Shreve, 4-0. That led to Dutchtown’s first semifinal appearance since 2007, and it was only the program’s third-ever semifinal trip.

That’s where the Lady Griffins’ season ended as they fell to top seed and eventual champion Dominican.

Sophomore forward Riley Hicock was named the District 4 Overall MVP, and senior defender Maya Tilley was named the District 4 Defensive MVP.

Four other Dutchtown players were named to the all-district first team. They were: senior defender Colette Smith, junior midfielders Lillian Moss and Tristen Gulczynski and sophomore forward Carrigan Hookfin.

Making the second team for Dutchtown were senior defender Jaida Johnson, sophomore defender Londyn Naden and freshman midfielder Cameron Bonadona.

East Ascension had seven players make the all-district squad.

The Lady Spartans had a fantastic bounce-back season under Jennifer Franklin. After winning just three games and missing the playoffs in 2020, East Ascension went 12-8-2 this season.

The Lady Spartans also returned to the postseason, but they were eliminated by Dutchtown in the opening round.

Franklin was named the District 4 Coach of the Year.

Four Lady Spartans made the all-district first team. They were: junior goalkeeper Hannah May, junior defender Paige Pranskey, freshman forward Leah Pranskey and freshman midfielder Audrey Galindo.

Making the second team for East Ascension were senior defender Sheyla Sanchez, junior defender Nayla Sanchez and freshman midfielder Taylor Carty.

St. Amant uncharacteristically had a down year in 2021.

The Lady Gators finished just 6-13 during the regular season. However, they still made the Division-I playoffs and earned the No. 22 seeding.

In the first round, St. Amant visited No. 11 Mandeville. The Lady Gators put forth a tremendous effort, but they eventually fell, 2-1, ending their season.

Four St. Amant standouts were named to the all-district team.

Leading the way was junior forward Nya Bridgewater, who was named the District 4 Offensive MVP.

Also making the first team was senior midfielder/defender Sadie Bourgeois.

Making the second team for the Lady Gators were senior defender Brynn Weathers and freshman midfielder/forward Lillian Aucoin.