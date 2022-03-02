Parish basketball teams compete in second round

Contributed Report
The Donaldsonville Tigers are headed to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.

On Tuesday night, one parish boy’s basketball team advanced in the playoffs, while another area squad had its season ended with a road loss.

The fourth-seeded Tigers hosted No. 13 Frederick A. Douglas on Tuesday night. Donaldsonville rolled to a 63-39 victory.

It was the Tigers’ 12th straight win. They won their first two playoff gams by a combined score of 157-92.

The victory now advances Donaldsonville to the state quarterfinals. The Tigers will host fifth-seeded Iowa, who is coming off of a 75-55 win over 12th-seeded Lutcher in round two.

Iowa is 26-4 for the season. Meanwhile, the Tigers will head into the matchup with an overall record of 29-4.

Donaldsonville is seeking its first trip to the state tournament in eight years.

Unfortunately, East Ascension wasn’t able to make its first quarterfinal appearance since 2016.

The 14th-seeded Spartans went on the road to play No. 3 Ruston. East Ascension fell a little short, dropping the game by a final score of 55-50.

The Spartans ended the season with an overall record of 16-10.