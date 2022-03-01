Griffins slide by Hahnville in thriller

Things looked bleak for Dutchtown on Monday evening as ace Nathan Monceaux fell into a bit of trouble and the Griffins trailed Hahnville, 6-2, in the bottom of the sixth inning.

But then two players that were hitless going into key at-bats stepped up and drove in runs when they were needed the most.

In the bottom of the sixth, Tanner Vadnais picked up his first hit of the game—a three-RBI double that cut the deficit to 6-5.

Will Delaune later tied the contest with a base hit.

And in the bottom of the seventh, with the bases loaded, hitless Ethan Mayeux stepped to the plate and laced a single into left. That scored Pierson Parent and won the game, 7-6.

“We came out a little flat today and kind of went through the motions,” Dutchtown head coach Chris Schexnayder said. “We feel like we have two really good arms that returned on the mound. So, I think as young men, when they know Monceaux is on the mound, they expect him to hold the other team down. Hahnville got four runs in the second inning, and that woke us up a little bit. But Monceaux did a great job of bouncing back and settling in, and we were able to have the big innings late.”

The Griffins took a 2-0 lead in the first inning following an RBI single by Delaune and a sac grounder by Parent.

However, Hahnville answered back with a big second. Two hard-hit infield singles drove in four runs and put the Tigers ahead, 4-2.

In the fifth inning, Hahnville added another run following a wild pitch.

In the sixth, Reuben Williams came in to relieve Monceaux on the mound. He got off to a rocky start as he hit a batter and surrendered two singles. One hit drove in a run to extend the lead to 6-2.

At the bottom of the frame, Dutchtown’s offense finally came to life.

AK Burrell singled, Williams walked and Mayeux was hit by a pitch—loading the bases for Vadnais. Vadnais then drove them all home with a double into the gap in left-center.

Next, Delaune drove Vadnais home with a single to tie the game.

After Williams struck out two batters in the top of the seventh, the Griffins had a chance to win it.

In the bottom of the frame, Dutchtown loaded the bases following a single by Burrell and walks by both Parent and Williams.

Mayeux then provided a walk-off single that drove Parent home for the victory.

“The pressure of the game being close to over, it sometimes gets the kids more focused and gets them locked in,” Schexnayder said. “I think we started tracking the ball better and swinging at better pitches. We were swinging at some balls out of the zone and having some bad at-bats early in the game.”

From the plate, Vadnais went 1-3 with a walk and three RBIs. Delaune and Collin Dupre were both 2-4, with Delaune driving in two runs.

With the victory, Dutchtown improved to 5-1 to start the season.

“It’s a group that has a lot of confidence,” Schexnayder said. “They’ve been really successful since their freshmen seasons, so they believe that they’re going to win the game every time out. That’s hard to coach—having kids believe they’re going to win. They have a positive mindset, they never have any doubts, they pull for each other and they play with a lot of intensity.”