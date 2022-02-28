Parish baseball and softball power rankings

Finally, the baseball and softball seasons are now upon us. Softball began two weeks ago, and baseball started up last week.

Even though the seasons just started, teams in the parish have been very active as they’ve been competing in tournaments throughout the state.

Here are the Weekly Citizen’s first Ascension Parish high-school baseball and softball power rankings.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

Baseball

1. Ascension Catholic

Ascension Catholic had a terrific start to the season. The Bulldogs ran off to a 4-0 start with three of those wins coming against upper-classification teams. One victory came against 3A Lutcher, and Ascension Catholic picked up two wins over 5A squads in H.L. Bourgeois and parish rival St. Amant.

2. Dutchtown

Outside of Ascension Catholic, Dutchtown is the parish team that brings back the most production from last season, and the Griffins showed their potential in their opening week. Dutchtown ran out to a 5-1 start to the season, which included two wins over Denham Springs and a victory over Lafayette. Their lone loss came against St. Paul’s.

3. St. Amant

St. Amant lost its season opener against Ascension Catholic, but the Gators responded by going 3-1 in their next four. They took down Denham Springs, St. Michael and Mandeville. St. Amant’s second loss of the young season came against Zachary.

4. East Ascension

The Spartans began the season with a close loss to Covington. They bounced back with a win over Central Lafourche, before dropping an 8-1 contest against Berwick.

5. Ascension Christian

Ascension Christian ran off to a 3-0 start with the three wins coming by a combined margin of 38-3. The Lions then stepped up in classification and lost games against 5A John Curtis and 2A St. Charles.

6. Donaldsonville

Under new head coach Derek Falgoust, the Tigers won their opener against White Castle, but then they suffered back-to-back losses against Booker T. Washington and Frederick A. Douglas.

Softball

1. St. Amant

St. Amant is always the favorite in Ascension Parish to begin each season. This year looks like much of the same. In the first two weeks, the Lady Gators picked up big wins over Hahnville and Walker and lost close games against Live Oak and Central. Their record is now 3-2.

2. Dutchtown

Dutchtown is off to a 4-3 start to the season. The Lady Griffins have picked up some nice wins over Mandeville, Ponchatoula and St. Thomas More. They’ve had close losses against Zachary and Notre Dame.

3. Ascension Catholic

Under new head coach Katie Crowe, Ascension Catholic is off to a strong 5-2 start in the first two weeks. The Lady Bulldogs have wins over 5A teams in Terrebonne and Thibodaux. Their only losses came against 4A Vandebilt Catholic and 3A St. James.

4. East Ascension

Under new head coach Ryan Lewis, East Ascension is off to 3-4 start. The Spartans won their first two games, before dropping four straight. East Ascension then bounced back with a victory over French Settlement.

5. Ascension Christian

Under new head coach Dustin Bagwell, Ascension Christian won its opener over Houma Christian. The Lady Lions then dropped games against 3A squads, Albany and Lutcher.

6. Donaldsonville

Donaldsonville hasn’t played a game yet. The Lady Tigers’ opener against Liberty was postponed.