Parish performers win big at indoor track meet

Contributed Report

The Oshner/LHSAA Indoor Track meet was held at the Carl Maddox Field House at LSU over the weekend, and a few Ascension Parish performers excelled.

The Dutchtown girls had a big outing as they finished fifth at the meet.

This high finish was spearheaded by Ariane Linton and Rachel Fereday. Both performers earned state titles.

Linton, an Arkansas signee, took home the state championship in the 60-meter dash. She finished with a time of 7.54 seconds.

Fereday took home the state title in the 800. She finished with a time of two minutes and 17.90 seconds.

The Ruston girls won the team title, with St. Joseph’s Academy finishing as the state runner-up. Scotlandville and Vandebilt Catholic finished in front of Dutchtown at third and fourth, respectively.

No parish boy’s track squads were able to secure a top-10 finish, but there was one Ascension individual performer that stood out.

St. Amant’s D’Andre Taylor finished as the state runner-up in the high jump. Taylor jumped six feet and 3.5 inches.

Like the girls, the Ruston boys won the indoor track state title. Catholic was the runner-up, and Zachary, Scotlandville and Edna Karr rounded out the rest of the top five.