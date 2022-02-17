Parish basketball playoff update

Contributed Report

The LHSAA girl’s basketball playoffs are officially under way, and one Ascension Parish team has already advanced.

On Wednesday night, eighth-seeded St. Amant faced off against No. 25 Dutchtown in the Gold Dome. It was a rematch of the teams’ district clash back on Jan. 24. The Lady Gators won that game, 59-41.

It was much of the same on Wednesday night. St. Amant rolled past the Lady Griffins, 46-35.

The loss ended Dutchtown’s season with a final record of 16-13.

As for the Lady Gators, their record improved to 20-9. This was the second year in a row that St. Amant won a first-round playoff game.

St. Amant now advances to round two. The Lady Gators will play either ninth-seeded West Monroe or No. 24 Hahnville.

The Donaldsonville Lady Tigers will begin their playoff journey on Thursday night, when they host No. 18 New Orleans Charter Science and Math (11-3).

The winner of the matchup will move on to face either second-seeded Wossman or No. 31 St. Martinville in round two.