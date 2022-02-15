Parish softball players to watch in 2022

The high-school softball season officially begins this week throughout the state.

In 2021, softball returned after having the second half of the 2020 season canceled due to the pandemic. And it was a very successful year for Ascension Parish teams as four area squads made the playoffs.

Here are some of the parish softball players to watch this upcoming season:

Addison Jackson (St. Amant)

Addison Jackson is the most heralded parish softball player returning in 2022. As a sophomore, she was the District Co-MVP and Parish Pitcher of the Year. She was also an All-State selection. The Boston College commit hit .460 with 15 home runs from the plate. From the circle, she was 25-3 and piled up 235 strikeouts.

Brynne Songy (Dutchtown)

Dutchtown will return its starting catcher. Brynne Songy had another big year in 2021, as a junior. She hit .364 with 32 RBIs, en route to being named first-team all district and All Parish, as well as making the All-State team. Songy is a Nicholls signee.

Noelle Laiche (Ascension Christian)

Noelle Laiche was one of the most impressive freshmen in the parish last season. As a starting outfielder for Ascension Christian, she hit .421 and was named first-team all district. With the departure of district MVP Maddie Gautreau, Laiche will now step in as the Lady Lions’ ace from the circle.

Reagan Tripode (Ascension Catholic)

As a sophomore, Reagan Tripode stepped in as a first-year starter at third base for Ascension Catholic. She certainly had a great debut as she led the team with a .412 batting average and made the all-district first unit.

Avery Wheat (East Ascension)

Avery Wheat was another impressive parish freshman in 2021. She hit .414 with a home run and .500 on-base percentage. East Ascension had their struggles, finishing the season winless, but Wheat was certainly a bright spot as she was named first-team all district.

Alix Franklin (St. Amant)

St. Amant was also led by a terrific freshman in 2021. Third-baseman Alix Franklin had a huge season, hitting .429 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs, as she helped lead the Lady Gators to the state quarterfinals. Franklin was all district, All Parish and All State.

Katelyn Bessonette (Dutchtown)

Another strong senior returning for Dutchtown will be Katelyn Bessonette. As a junior, Bessonette was named first-team all district as a utility player. She hit .409 with 24 RBIs and helped lead the Lady Griffins to the playoffs.

Mattie Dixon (Ascension Christian)

Ascension Christian lost plenty of players from last year’s state tournament team, but they do bring back second-team all-district short stop Mattie Dixon. Dixon hit .383 last season. Dixon and the Lady Lions will have a new head coach this season in Dustin Bagwell.

Sydney Viallon (Ascension Catholic)

Sydney Viallon was one of the most impressive young players in the parish last season. As an eighth-grader, Viallon was named first-team all district as she went 4-4 with a 2.60 ERA from the circle. Ascension Catholic will have a new head coach this year in Katie Crowe.

Alisha Brown (East Ascension)

East Ascension will return its ace this season. Junior pitcher Alisha Brown will be back after earning second-team all-district honors last year. Brown and the Lady Spartans will have a new head coach in Ryan Lewis.