Parish wrestling teams finish strong at state meet

Ascension Parish was well represented at the Ochsner/LHSAA Wresting State Tournament over the weekend as two area schools secured top-10 finishes.

Dutchtown was able to end the tournament with an eighth-place finish with two of its competitors securing state runner-up honors. East Ascension finished in fifth, with one of its stars also earning a state runner-up finish.

The state tournament took place at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge on Friday and Saturday.

It was another terrific season for the Spartans. Last year, East Ascension finished in third at the state tournament. That was the school's best finish since 2005, when it also finished third, but in Division II.

It was a historic performance by the Spartans. Their third-place finish was the highest by a public school in Division I since 1999. Also, their 217.5 points were the most ever by a public school at the Division-I state meet.

In 2021, East Ascension had two state champions. Brad Mahoney won the 170-pound state title, and Gavin Soniat took the championship at 285.

This year, one of the Spartans’ performers came close to again taking home the top prize.

Santos Ramos reached the 160-pound state title match. In the match, he was narrowly defeated, 9-7, by St. Paul’s Landry Barker.

Ramos was also close to winning the championship last year. He finished third at the state tournament.

Ramos had a very productive 2022 season. He claimed the 160-pound city championship last month.

Dutchtown put forth another strong performance at the state meet. Last season, the Griffins finished ninth. This year, they finished a spot higher at eighth.

In the 120-pound division, Cole Mire finished as the state runner-up. In the championship match, Mire was defeated by Airline’s Ernie Perry III in one minute and 24 seconds.

That was an improvement for Mire from last year, when he finished fourth at the state meet.

Mire won the 120-pound city title this season.

His teammate, Hayden Hams also earned state runner-up honors. Hams reached the 195-pound title match, where he was defeated, 7-1, by Sulphur’s Corey Hyatt.

Like Mire and Santos, Hams was a city champion this season. He won the 195-pound city title back in January.

Brother Martin took home the Division-I team title with a final point total of 261.5. Jesuit was the runner-up with a total of 220.5.

Catholic and St. Paul’s finished in front of East Ascension. Parkway and Holy Cross landed in the sixth and seventh spots.

Zachary and Live Oak rounded out the rest of the top 10.