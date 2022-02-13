Dutchtown soccer headed to state title game

Contributed Report

For the first time in the program’s history, the Dutchtown boy’s soccer team is headed to the state championship game.

It hasn’t been easy. The Griffins have made their run to the title game the hard way.

Tenth-seeded Dutchtown upset No. 7 Brother Martin in round two, and the Griffins followed it up with an upset victory over second-seeded Jesuit in the quarterfinals. That avenged a regular-season loss to the Blue Jays.

And to top it all off, Dutchtown fought off a 2-0 deficit late in its semifinal matchup against third-seeded St. Paul’s. The Griffins scored two goals in stoppage time to force overtime.

There, a goal by Ayden Rawashdeh led to Dutchtown pulling off the 3-2 upset.

The Griffins fell behind at the 23rd minute against the Wolves. St. Paul’s Danny Wayert scored to make it 1-0.

At minute 53, Dutchtown had a chance to tie the game. Jaxson Stovall attempted a penalty kick, but it was saved by St. Paul’s goalkeeper Blake Weimer.

It looked like a certainty that the Wolves would be heading to their 12th straight championship game appearance when Will Allen scored in the 71st minute to secure a 2-0 lead.

But the Griffins kept fighting.

At minute 80, Stovall scored on a long free kick to cut the deficit to 2-1. And in stoppage time, Aiden Remont tied the game with a goal of his own.

Remont’s score sent the game into overtime. Ten minutes in, Rawashdeh scored on a long-range shot that put Dutchtown ahead, 3-2.

Rawashdeh’s goal proved to be the game winner for Dutchtown.

Dutchtown has gone 9-1-1 in its last 11 contests. The Griffins now head into the state title game with an overall record of 13-4-5.

Dutchtown will now face top-seeded Catholic, the defending Division-I state champion. The Bears are coming off of a 3-0 win over fourth-seeded Alexandria.

Catholic has not lost a game all season. The Bears have an 18-0-3 record.

Dutchtown and Catholic have not played this season. The last time the two teams met was in last year’s state quarterfinals. The Bears won that matchup, 2-1.

The championship game will be played at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Field in Hammond, on Thursday night, at 7:30 p.m.