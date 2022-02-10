Dutchtown soccer teams headed to semifinals

It was a momentous night for Dutchtown soccer.

On Wednesday, both the Griffin boys and girl’s soccer squads picked up huge quarterfinal victories, punching their tickets to the state semifinals.

The biggest surprise came from the Dutchtown boys. The Griffins came into the quarterfinals the No. 10 seed and facing the second-seeded Jesuit Blue Jays, a team that beat them during the regular season.

But the Griffins won when it mattered most.

The game was scoreless at halftime. Finally, early in the second half, a corner kick by Jaxson Stovall was knocked in by Noah Perret to give the Griffins a 1-0 lead.

Midway through the half, Jesuit was able to tie the game with a goal by Carter Dusang. The game remained tied at the end of regulation.

The contest went to the first overtime period, which consisted of two 10-minute halves. But still, no team was able to score.

So, the game went to the second overtime, which was sudden death and featured two five-minute halves.

That’s where the Griffins won it.

On a corner kick, Stovall was able to hook the ball just out of the goalkeeper’s reach. The score gave Dutchtown a 2-1 victory.

The Griffins will now move on to the semifinals for the second time in three years.

The Griffins are 13-4-5. They won the district championship during the regular season.

In the opening round of the playoffs, Dutchtown beat Central Lafourche, 4-1. In round two, the Griffins upset Brother Martin, 2-1.

In the semifinals, Dutchtown will visit No. 3 St. Paul’s (16-1-5), last year’s state runner-up. The Wolves are coming off of a 6-0 win over Sulphur in the quarterfinals.

The two teams did not play during the regular season.

The winner of this semifinal matchup will face either No. 1 Catholic or No. 4 Alexandria in the championship game at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Field in Hammond, on Feb. 17.

The Dutchtown girls are also headed to the state semifinals.

No late-game heroics were needed for the Lady Griffins. They made it look easy on the road against fourth-seeded Captain Shreve.

Dutchtown pitched a 4-0 shutout victory.

Riley Hicock put forth an amazing performance in the win, pulling off the hat trick with three goals. Carrigan Hookfin scored the Lady Griffins’ other goal.

Hookfin also had two assists. Lillian Moss and Colette Smith each had an assist as well.

With the victory, the Dutchtown girls are headed to the semifinals for the first time since 2007.

It’s been a special season for the Lady Griffins. They’ve flourished under first-year head coach Jared Moss.

Dutchtown won its second straight district title this season, winning its league games by a combined margin of 32-2.

The Lady Griffins rolled past East Ascension, 4-1, in the opening round of the playoffs, and they squeaked by Fontainebleau, 3-2, in the second round.

Dutchtown is now 18-5-1 and winners of 11 straight games.

In the semifinals, the Lady Griffins will face top-seeded Dominican, who was last year’s state runner-up. Dominican beat No. 9 Mount Carmel, 3-0, in the quarterfinals, and they outscored their first three playoff opponents, 16-1.

The two teams played back on Dec. 21. Dominican won that game, 5-1.

If Dutchtown pulls off the upset, the Lady Griffins will play either No. 2 St. Joseph’s Academy or No. 3 Northshore in the championship at Strawberry Field, on Feb. 17.