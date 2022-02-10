Three Dutchtown football players sign

Contributed Report

Dutchtown High School celebrated three of its football players on Wednesday evening as they signed their letters of intent to continue their careers at the next level.

In the school gym, Ty Quibodeaux signed with Arkansas-Monticello, Lemanuel Turnipseed signed with Lane College and Gabe Marable signed with Alcorn State.

This past year, these three players helped lead the Griffins to a 5-4 regular-season record and a trip to the playoffs.

Quibodeaux was a second-team All-District 5-5A offensive lineman. Turnipseed played wide receiver for Dutchtown, and Marable started on the defensive line.