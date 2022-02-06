Parish soccer teams collect playoff victories

It was a successful start to the playoffs for Ascension Parish soccer teams as three squads won first-round games and two reached the state quarterfinals.

The Dutchtown girls earned the No. 5 seeding after winning the district championship for the second straight season. Their regular-season record was 15-5-1.

The Lady Griffins headed into the postseason on a nine-game winning streak. They haven’t lost since Dec. 27, when they dropped a contest against Mount Carmel.

In the opening round, Dutchtown cruised past parish and district rival East Ascension, 4-1. The Lady Spartans’ season ended with a record of 12-8-2.

Dutchtown went on to defeat No. 12 Fontainebleau, 3-2, to punch its ticket to the state quarterfinals for the first time in three years.

The Dutchtown boys also reached the quarterfinals.

The Griffins were seeded 10th after winning the district title. Dutchtown went 4-0-1 in district play and won the league championship, finishing with a 10-4-5 overall record.

In the opening round of the playoffs, Dutchtown made easy work of district foe Central Lafource, rolling to a 4-1 win. It’s the eighth straight year that the Griffins have won at least one playoff game.

That pushed them through to the second round, where they visited seventh-seeded Brother Martin.

Dutchtown took an early 1-0 lead after an Ayden Rawashdeh corner kick was converted into a Riley Lawler goal at the 13th minute.

It remained 1-0 until the 72nd minute, when Jaxson Stovall made a penalty kick.

Brother Martin scored a late goal to cut the deficit to 2-1, but it wasn't enough. The Griffins were able to finish off the game with a 2-1 victory.

Goalkeeper Josh Barrow had 10 crucial saves in the win.

It’s Dutchtown’s fourth straight state quarterfinal appearance.

It sets up a road matchup against No. 2 Jesuit (16-2-5). The two teams played back on Dec. 14, and Jesuit won, 2-1.

The St. Amant boys were seeded fifth in the Division-I playoffs, after finishing with a 15-1-6 regular-season record.

In the opening round of the playoffs, St. Amant hosted No. 28 New Iberia (10-8-3). The Gators squeaked by with a 1-0 win. James Ecker scored St. Amant’s lone goal.

The Gators advanced to the second round for a home game against No. 12 Denham Springs.

St. Amant won the regular-season matchup between the two teams, but on Saturday, St. Amant fell to Denham Springs, 2-1, in overtime.

Holden David scored to give the Gators a 1-0 lead. Denham Springs tied it in the second half and forced overtime. The Yellow Jackets won it there.

It was only St. Amant’s second loss of the season.

The St. Amant Lady Gators limped into the postseason with a 6-13 record.

The Lady Gators were seeded 22nd in the Division-I playoffs. In round one, they visited No. 11 Mandeville (17-10-1).

St. Amant put forth a great effort, but in the end, the Lady Gators fell by a score of 2-1.

The East Ascension boys were also eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

The Spartans were the No. 30 seed. In round one, they had to visit No. 3 St. Paul’s (13-1-5). East Ascension fell hard, 7-1.

The Spartans finished with an overall record of 9-11-3.