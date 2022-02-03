Two Dutchtown volleyball players sign

The Dutchtown Lady Griffins have achieved some impressive feats over the past three seasons, and many of those accomplishments were spearheaded by the senior duo of Alexis Logarbo and Taylor Heeb.

All of the hard work put into reaching those milestones was rewarded on Wednesday night as both players officially signed their letters of intent to continue their volleyball careers at the next level.

In front of family, friends, teammates and coaches, Logarbo signed with Southeastern, while Heeb signed with Nicholls.

“They’ve done some wonderful things here at Dutchtown, and more importantly, they’re just wonderful people and wonderful student-athletes that are going to be sorely missed,” Dutchtown volleyball head coach Patrick Ricks said.

During Logarbo and Heeb’s time at Dutchtown, the Lady Griffins have gone on a terrific three-year run.

In that time, the program has reached three straight state tournaments. Dutchtown made one semifinal appearance, and the Lady Griffins won three straight district championships.

This past season, the program won its first outright district title in more than 15 years.

After locking up the championship, Ricks said, “I’m so proud of them. This is the first time we’ve won the district by ourselves since 2004, so that’s a big deal for us. We’ve shared the district championship a few times over the years, but this is the first time we’ve won it by ourselves, so I’m really proud of them.”

Logarbo and Heeb were key members of that team. The two helped guide the Lady Griffins to an outstanding 30-7 record in 2021. That included the program’s first-ever undefeated run in district play.

Dutchtown was awarded the No. 4 seed in the Division-I playoffs, the highest seeding of any parish team.

In the opening round, the Lady Griffins beat parish rival East Ascension. Dutchtown then advanced to the second round, where the team defeated No. 13 Ruston.

With the win, the Lady Griffins advanced to their third straight trip to the state tournament. Dutchtown’s season ended with a four-set loss to fifth-seeded Southside in the quarterfinals.

Heeb has been a first-team all-district selection for the past two seasons. She was honorable-mention All-Metro in 2020, and she made the first team in 2021. Heeb also made the All-State team.

Both Heeb and Logarbo were selected to play in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association East vs. West All-Star Volleyball Game in Thibodaux back in November.

Logarbo had a breakout season in 2020, as she piled up 390 assists, 236 digs and 218 kills.

She has been both first-team all district and All Metro for the past two seasons. Logarbo was named the 2021 Player of the Year in the district. And like Heeb, she was also an All-State selection.

“I literally got to see Alexis grow up, walking down the street every day to come to our camps for many, many years. She’s the epitome of a scholar athlete,” Ricks said.

Coach Ricks went on to laud both players for their accomplishments in the classroom. Both Heeb and Logarbo were Academic All-State this past season.