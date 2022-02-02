Dutchtown girls cruise to first-round victory

When Dutchtown and East Ascension met during the regular season, the Lady Griffins cruised to a 5-0 victory.

The two teams met again in the first round of the soccer playoffs on Tuesday night, and not a lot changed.

Again, Dutchtown dominated the game. The Lady Griffins clung to a shutout until the 77th minute, when East Ascension scored on a penalty kick.

When the final seconds ticked off of the clock, Dutchtown earned new head coach Jared Moss his first playoff victory by a score of 4-1.

“This feels good, but I think we could have played a little better. It leaves us wanting to get a little more work done before our next opponent,” Moss said.

The Dutchtown offense was on the attack from the very beginning, but the Lady Griffins had trouble finishing at the net. Much of that had to do with the stellar play of East Ascension goalkeeper Hannah May.

Emma Lambert had a point-blank shot just four minutes into the game, but May made a great save.

Although, Dutchtown picked up its first goal at minute 14. Tristen Gulzynski made a great dish out front to Riley Hicock, and she finished to give the Lady Griffins the lead.

Later, May made saves on a Gulzynski free kick and a Carrigan Hookfin header.

Dutchtown got off eight shots on the East Ascension goal in the first 16 minutes of play.

The Lady Griffins were able to score again right before the half. At minute 33, Hookfin came up with goal to make it 2-0 at the break.

To begin the second half, Hicock missed a shot right in front of the goal, but she got another chance off of the deflection. This time, she finished for another score at minute 44.

At the 68th minute, Hookfin scored her second goal to make it 4-0.

East Ascension finally got on the board at minute 77, when Audrey Galindo made a penalty kick.

Dutchtown was very active offensively, getting off 32 shots on the East Ascension goal. May finished with 20 saves.

“I’d like to see us be more efficient when we have chances to score,” Moss said. “Against higher-quality opponents, you’re only going to get three or four chances the whole game. In this game, we had a bunch of chances that we didn’t take advantage of, so we need to be more efficient in our attack.”

With the win, Dutchtown has now won nine straight games, after starting the year at 7-5-1. The Lady Griffins haven’t lost since Dec. 27.

“I think it took them a little while to get used to how I wanted them to play, so I take the blame for the early tumbles—new coach, new system. But once we started to get on the same page, we started to get on a roll,” Moss said.

Dutchtown now braces for a second-round matchup against No. 12 Fontainebleau, a team that beat them, 2-1, back in November.