Parish soccer teams make playoff field

The LHSAA high-school soccer playoff brackets were released on Sunday afternoon, and six parish soccer squads made the field.

For the boys, St. Amant earned the highest seed of any area team. The Gators are seeded fifth in the Division-I playoffs.

St. Amant had a tremendous season, going undefeated until the final game of the regular season. The Gators dropped that contest, 1-0, to Vandebilt Catholic.

For the season, St. Amant finished with an overall record of 15-1-6. The Gators finished as the district runners-up.

In the opening round of the playoffs, St. Amant will host No. 28 New Iberia (10-8-3). The winner of the game will face the winner of No. 12 Denham Springs and No. 21 Hahnville in the second round.

Also earning a top-10 seed in the boy’s Division-I playoffs was Dutchtown. The Griffins are seeded 10th.

Dutchtown went 4-0-1 in district play and won the league championship.

The Griffins had won five of their final six games heading into their regular-season finale, but they lost to Alexandria to finish with a 10-4-5 record.

In the opening round of the playoffs, Dutchtown will host district foe Central Lafourche (12-11-3). The two teams met back on Jan. 8. The Griffins won, 3-0.

The winner of the playoff matchup will face the winner of No. 7 Brother Martin and No. 26 Walker in the second round.

The East Ascension boys went 9-10-3 overall.

The Spartans are the No. 30 seed in the Division-I playoffs. In round one, they’ll visit No. 3 St. Paul’s (13-1-5). The winner will face the winner of the game between No. 14 Northshore and No. 19 West Monroe in round two.

The Dutchtown girls earned the highest seeding in the parish at No. 5. The Lady Griffins finished the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the state under first-year head coach Jared Moss.

Dutchtown won the district championship for the second straight season, going a perfect 5-0 in league play and winning those games by a dominating combined margin of 32-2.

The Lady Griffins head into the postseason on a nine-game winning streak. They haven’t lost since Dec. 27, when they dropped a contest against Mount Carmel.

Dutchtown is 15-5-1 overall.

In the opening round, the Lady Griffins will face No. 28 East Ascension in the first round. The last time the two teams played back on Jan. 15, Dutchtown won, 5-0.

The Lady Spartans had a big bounce-back season. They went 12-7-2, after going just 3-11 last year.

The winner of the Dutchtown vs. East Ascension game will face the winner of the matchup between No. 12 Fontainebleau and No. 21 Acadiana in round two.

The St. Amant Lady Gators will limp into the playoffs, after losing their final three games. St. Amant had their share of struggles this season, finishing with a 6-13 record.

The Lady Gators are seeded 22nd in the Division-I playoffs. In round one, they’ll visit No. 11 Mandeville (17-10-1). The two teams met back on Dec. 27. Mandeville won that game, 3-0.

The winner of the playoff matchup will face the winner of the game between No. 6 St. Scholastica and No. 27 Pineville in round two.