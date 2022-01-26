Spartans roll to blowout win over Griffins

Two weeks ago, East Ascension and Dutchtown met for what turned out to be a very competitive matchup that ended with a five-point Spartan victory.

Oh, how quickly things can change.

The two squads played at East Ascension on Tuesday night, and this time around, it was never close. The Spartans jumped out to a 9-0 lead to start the game, and they cruised from there.

By the time the final seconds rolled off of the clock, they had iced away an emphatic 68-46 victory over the Griffins.

“I’d like to think our kids are getting better. We challenged them to come out and start fast tonight,” Spartan coach Darnell Lee said. “The last time we played, we were sagging on defense, and Dutchtown was hitting. The big difference in this game was their 3-point shooting. It wasn’t what it was the last time we played. But as far as effort from both teams, it was there.”

Both squads struggled immensely with their shooting in the first quarter. But after a big dunk by Troy Dunn and two made free throws by Tilicuis Irvin, East Ascension ran out to a 9-0 lead.

Dutchtown didn’t make a single field goal in the first quarter. The Griffins trailed 11-1.

They didn’t finally make a shot until nearly two minutes into the second period. But by the time they did, they were down, 18-3.

Brian Norris scored five straight points for Dutchtown to cut the deficit to 12 points, but East Ascension countered with a 6-3 run that gave the Spartans a 25-10 lead at the half.

To begin the third quarter, Dunn came up with another big dunk, and Jacorey Mitchell made a steal that he converted into an easy layup. That ballooned the Spartan lead to19 points.

However, Norris hit a 3-pointer, and then he sank two free throws to cut the deficit down to 11.

But from there, it was all East Ascension.

Irvin hit two treys to push the Spartan lead to 45-26 heading into the fourth quarter. There, Dunn hit himself a 3-pointer to make the lead swell to 22 points.

In the end, the Spartans rolled to the 68-46 victory.

“I’m very pleased with our defense,” Lee said. “We’re pretty athletic. We’ve played some stiff competition that has really challenged us, and we challenge ourselves every day at practice. I’m just glad that they stepped up tonight.”

Leading the way for East Ascension was Irvin as he scored 15. Dunn was close behind with 13 of his own. N’derius Walker chipped in with nine, and Corey Butler, Jr. scored seven.

In the loss, Norris poured in 15 for Dutchtown. D’ron McZeal added seven, and Gary Dukes III scored six.

The win improved East Ascension to 2-0 in district play. It was the Spartans’ sixth win in their last eight games. But Coach Lee sees plenty of room for improvement.

“We still have so much growing to do,” Lee said. “We have to get better at the inside game; we have to get better at boxing out. We have to do a better job of free-throw shooting, so we have a lot to work on. But overall, I’m pleased with the way the kids came out and fought tonight.”