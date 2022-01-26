Dutchtown soccer teams take district titles

Contributed Report

In 2021-22, Dutchtown rules parish soccer.

In the span of three days, both the Dutchtown boys and the Dutchtown girls earned district championships.

For the Dutchtown girls, they won their second straight district title. They completed an undefeated run in league play on Saturday with a 9-1 blowout victory over Walker.

That improved Dutchtown’s district record to a perfect 5-0. The Lady Griffins were absolutely dominant during that undefeated run, winning their games by a combined score of 32-2.

This is Dutchtown’s first season under new head coach Jared Moss, who was formally an assistant coach for the Griffin boy’s soccer squad.

The Lady Griffins have now won eight straight games. They have not lost since Dec. 27, when they dropped a contest against Mount Carmel.

Dutchtown is now 14-5-1 overall. The Lady Griffins will finish out the regular season on Saturday evening, when they visit Acadiana.

Both the boys and girl’s soccer playoff brackets will be released on Sunday evening.

The Lady Griffins are currently ranked fifth in the unofficial Division-I power rankings.

The Dutchtown boys have also won the district championship. The Griffins wrapped up the league title last Saturday with a 5-1 victory over H.L. Bourgeois.

That improved Dutchtown’s district record to 4-0-1.

The Griffins tied St. Amant two weeks prior. However, the Gators also tied East Ascension. That second tie gave Dutchtown the edge in the district standings.

Dutchtown has won five of its last six games, and the Griffins have not lost since Dec. 14, when they fell to Jesuit.

Overall, the Griffins are 10-3-5.

Dutchtown will play its regular-season finale on the road against Alexandria on Thursday night.

The Griffins are currently ranked ninth in the Division-I unofficial power rankings.