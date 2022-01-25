St. Amant runs away from rival Dutchtown

It wasn’t that long ago when St. Amant suffered through four losses in five games, but the Lady Gators made it look like ancient history on Monday night as they blasted parish and district rival Dutchtown, 59-41.

St. Amant came out hot, starting the game on a 6-0 run. By the time halftime rolled around, the Lady Gators were up by 21. From there, they cruised to their third straight victory.

“We’ve been having trouble coming out with energy and intensity, but tonight they really brought it,” St. Amant head coach Bianca Harvey said. “I don’t know if it was because we haven’t had a home game in a long time, but I told them that how fun that was, that’s how we want to feel every game. It has to be a full four quarters—every minute and every single possession. I’m really happy with the way they came out tonight.”

From the beginning of the game, it was evident that Dutchtown had no answers for the Lady Gator duo of Deniya Thornton and Amiyah Barrow.

Barrow hit a 3-pointer and then drove in the lane for a layup to give St. Amant a 13-2 lead in the first quarter.

In the closing moments of the opening period, Dutchtown’s Saylor Donaldson hit a trey of her own to cut the deficit to 14-5.

But to begin the second quarter, Thornton completed a three-point play to push the Lady Gator lead to 10, and Barrow drilled another trey to push it to 13.

Later, Thornton came up with a steal and converted the turnover into a layup to make it a 25-8 St. Amant advantage.

Dutchtown just couldn’t buy a bucket, and the Lady Griffins were turning the ball over in bunches.

The St. Amant lead expanded to 24 points, and it was eventually 35-14 at the half.

Dutchtown showed signs of life early in the third quarter. Nya Miller hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 15.

However, back-to-back buckets by Barrow and Thornton pushed it back to 19. The Lady Gators eventually led by 23 heading to the fourth.

In the final period, the Lady Griffins were once again able to get within 15, following a 3-pointer by Taylor Lemon.

But that’s as close as they would get. Barrow drove in for a layup that pushed the lead back to 17, and St. Amant iced it away from there.

Barrow and Thornton each scored 21 points.

“They both came out guns blazing, and I couldn’t be more proud of those two,” Harvey said. “They’ve stepped into a comfort zone. I tell them all the time to just play basketball and let the game come to them. Eventually, they’re going to get rocking and rolling. I’m just happy that they’re taking off at the right point in the season.”

Bret Mayers chipped in with seven.

Dutchtown was led by Miller with 12. Donaldson was next in line with nine.

St. Amant chalked up its third straight win, and the victory also improved them to 2-0 in district play.

“I love how we’re playing,” Harvey said. “I tell them before every game that we’re 0-0, so it’s one game at a time, one night at a time and one possession at a time. We’re now back to 0-0, and we’re looking to go get another one on Friday at McKinley.”