Weekly parish basketball power rankings

The high-school basketball regular season continued in the last week, with most of the teams in the parish jumping into district play.

The power rankings for the boys didn’t change this week, but there was a slight change for the girls.

After last week’s action, here are the Weekly Citizen’s Ascension Parish high-school basketball power rankings.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

Boys

1. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 1)

It’s yet another week of Donaldsonville being in the top spot of the power rankings. The Tigers’ five-game losing streak came to an end with a loss to 4A Beau Chene, but they responded with two blowout victories over E.D. White and St. James to begin District 9-3A play. That improved their record to 19-4.

2. East Ascension (Last Week: 2)

East Ascension’s five-game winning streak was snapped with back-to-back losses to Northside and University. However, the Spartans were able to avoid a three-game skid by going on the road and beating Catholic in their district opener. That improved their record to 11-6.

3. St. Amant (Last Week: 3)

St. Amant caught fire in the past week. The Gators have run out to a four-game winning streak. In their latest two victories, St. Amant blew out Belaire and McKinley in its district opener. That improved the Gators’ record to 16-9.

4. Dutchtown (Last Week: 4)

Dutchtown was able to get back on track last week. Following back-to-back losses, the Griffins rolled over Belaire to even up their record at 12-12.

5. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 5)

After having a stretch of its games postponed and cancelled, Ascension Catholic was back in action last week. The Bulldogs lost to 2A Dunham to fall to 6-8 overall.

6. Ascension Christian (Last Week : 6)

After going 1-3 in a four-game stretch, Ascension Christian got back on track with back-to-back wins over Central Private and False River to improve to 8-9.

Girls

1. St. Amant (Last Week: 1)

St. Amant had lost four of its last five games, but the Lady Gators bounced back last week with a win over Northwest and another victory in its district opener against S. Joseph’s to improve to 13-9

2. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 2)

Donaldsonville dropped a district game against E.D. White, after rolling in its first two league matchups. The Lady Tigers’ record fell to 12-10.

3. East Ascension (Last Week: 4)

East Ascension rose one spot in the power rankings after it defeated parish rival Dutchtown in its district opener. That win improved them to 9-10 overall.

4. Dutchtown (Last Week: 3)

Dutchtown got off to a sour start to District 5-5A play. The Lady Griffins lost their first two games to McKinley and East Ascension to fall to 12-11.

5. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 5)

Ascension Catholic won its third game of the season, beating Morgan City to improve to 3-10.

6. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 6)

Ascension Christian won its first game of the season, beating Christ Episcopal School to improve to 1-6 overall.