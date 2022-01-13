Parish football players make All-Metro teams

Recently, the Baton Rouge area All-Metro football teams were released, and there were three Ascension Parish standouts that made the cut.

On the Class 5A-4A team, two parish players were honored.

Making the first-team All-Metro offense was Dutchtown senior running back Dylan Sampson. This past season, the Tennessee signee rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Sampson also broke Eddie Lacy’s school record for most rushing yards in a single game when he galloped for 287 against Ouachita Parish. He also broke Lacy’s career rushing record.

Sampson was also named the Ascension Parish Offensive MVP.

Sampson and the Griffins ran out to a 4-0 start to the season, but they went just 1-4 in their final five games.

Dutchtown made the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 26 seed and lost to Acadiana in the opening round.

Making the first-team All-Metro defense was St. Amant junior defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter.

Carpenter has also been named both the District 5-5A Defensive MVP and the Ascension Parish Defensive MVP.

The Gators completed the regular season with a 7-2 record and hosted No. 23 H.L. Bourgeois in the opening round of the playoffs. There, St. Amant chalked up its first postseason victory since 2017.

The Gators then fell in round two, losing to defending champion Acadiana.

The 5A-4A Offensive Player of the Year was Zachary quarterback Eli Hostein. The Texas A&M signee threw for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also rushed for 518 yards and 14 scores.

The 5A-4A Defensive Player of the Year was Zachary defensive lineman Kameron Hamilton. The Tulane signee finished with 87 tackles, 39 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Zachary’s David Brewerton was the Coach of the Year after leading the Broncos to a 15-0 state championship season.

Making the All-Metro 3A and Below squad was Ascension Catholic defensive lineman Jacques Husers.

For the third straight season, Husers and Ascension Catholic went undefeated in district play, en route to a league championship.

The Bulldogs had their first two games of the season canceled due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. When they did get back on the field, they went 7-1 during the regular season.

The one loss came on the road against a top-10 opponent in Vermillion Catholic. That was Ascension Catholic’s first regular-season defeat since 2018.

The Bulldogs responded by winning six straight regular-season contests and making the Division-IV playoffs as the No. 9 seed.

There, Ascension Catholic upset Central Catholic on the road, 41-36. In the state quarterfinals, Ascension Catholic’s season ended with a loss to top-seeded Ouachita Christian.

The All-Metro Offensive Player of the Year was Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Criss. The UL-Lafayette signee finished with 2,513 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. He also rushed for 927 yards and 14 scores.

The Defensive Player of the Year was Madison Prep defensive lineman Quency Wiggins. The LSU signee had 56 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

The Coach of the Year was Southern Lab’s Darrell Asberry, who led the Kittens to the Division-IV state title. It was the program’s first state championship victory since 1996.

Southern Lab won titles in both 2015 and 2016, but the school was forced to vacate those victories due to LHSAA rules violations.