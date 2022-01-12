Lady Griffins dominant in win over St. Amant

Last season, the Dutchtown girl’s soccer team brought home the District 4 championship on the strength of a tight, 1-0 victory over parish rival St. Amant.

One year later and the Griffins are now in the driver’s seat on their journey to win back-to-back league titles. On Tuesday night, Dutchtown again defeated the Lady Gators, but this time around, they did it without any tense moments or late-game drama.

The Lady Griffins dominated from start to finish. Their offense was simply too much for St. Amant as they scored eight goals in a game that was ended 12 minutes early via the mercy rule.

Dutchtown came into the contest on a roll after winning three straight contests, including its district opener against Denham Springs.

The Lady Griffins attacked the St. Amant goal right from the start. Just six minutes into the game, they scored a goal, but it was negated due to an offsides violation.

From then on, Dutchtown didn’t have any issues scoring.

Riley Hicock showed why she was All-State along with the district’s Offensive MVP last season.

At minute nine, the speedy Hicock raced out in front of Lady Gator defenders and scored to give Dutchtown the early lead.

St. Amant’s best chance to make things competitive came a minute later when Nya Bridgewater got off a shot that went just over the goal.

It was all Dutchtown from there. At the 16th minute, Carrigan Hookfin came up with a beautiful cross that set up Hannah Richardson right in front of the Lady Gator goal. She finished for the score to make it 2-0.

At minute 24, Riley victimized St. Amant with her speed once again. She got out in open field, out-running all Lady Gator defenders, and she finished for her second goal of the night.

Just five minutes later, Hookfin finished on her own. She scored a goal from just over 10 yards out to give Dutchtown an emphatic 4-0 advantage.

St. Amant couldn’t catch a break on the night. Dutchtown’s fifth score came as a result of an own goal at the 30th minute.

At the half, Dutchtown had 11 shots, while St. Amant was limited to just four.

The domination continued for the Lady Griffins in the second half. Their sixth goal was again the result of an own goal at the 45th minute.

At minute 60, Emma Lambert got off a shot from 18 yards out that went past the outstretched hands of the St. Amant goalkeeper. The score made it 7-0.

And the game finally came to an end at the 68th minute when Mallory Samrow scored off of a deflection in front of the goal.

Dutchtown only allowed one shot in the second half. Meanwhile, the Lady Griffins piled up 22 shots on goal for the game.

It was the Lady Griffins’ fourth straight victory as it improved their overall record to 10-5-1 under first-year head coach Jared Moss.

Conversely, it was the second straight loss for St. Amant. The defeat dropped the Lady Gators to 4-10 for the season.