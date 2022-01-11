Parish soccer teams begin district play

It’s been a mostly successful season thus far for Ascension Parish high-school boy’s soccer.

St. Amant and Dutchtown have both run off to impressive winning records, and East Ascension has been competitive as well. But now the three teams will brace for the meat of their schedules.

The district season begins this week, and all three parish teams have their eyes set on the championship.

St. Amant took home the district crown last season, and the Gators look to be the favorite heading into league play this year.

St. Amant is off to a superb start to the season. The Gators went undefeated in their first 16 games, rolling to a 12-0-4 start.

That included a big recent win over Mandeville on the road. Colby Forsyth scored St. Amant’s only goal in the 1-0 victory.

What makes this even more impressive for St. Amant is the fact that they’re doing it without last year’s district Overall MVP Tyler Bridgewater and Offensive MVP Ulrich Gaffney.

“This is the year that we don’t really have that guy that I count on to bail us out,” Gator head coach Adrian Garcia said. “We have a bunch of guys that understand that they can’t take days off. They show up with a different attitude and a different mindset that they can be the player of the game.”

St. Amant will face Dutchtown in a huge parish and district clash on Tuesday, and then they’ll host Central Lafourche on Friday.

Dutchtown has also been hot, as of late. The Griffins have not lost since Dec. 14, when they fell to perennial power Jesuit.

The team has gone 5-0-1 in its last five games, improving its record to 7-3-4 overall. The Griffins won their district opener against Central Lafourche on Saturday.

Like St. Amant, Dutchtown lost many of its key pieces from last year—including the district’s Defensive MVP Noah Teaford.

“It’s all about composure and finding out what works best for our team,” Griffin head coach Marcus Dyer said. “We have a lot of decent players but not as many higher-quality players as we’ve had in the past, so we’re working on finding what accentuates our best pieces the most. We have to see where our players can fit to make our team most successful and give us the most opportunities to win.”

The Griffins will face St. Amant on Tuesday, and then they’ll visit parish and district foe East Ascension on Friday night.

East Ascension is in its first year under head coach Alex Edwards.

The Spartans have a young team, and they’ve had their share of growing pains so far this season. They recently tied Dunham and then dropped a 5-3 contest to Baton Rouge High.

Although, East Ascension won its district opener against Thibodaux on Friday, improving its record to 7-8-1 overall.

“It takes all 11 players on the field to make an impact, and we will be looking for all of the squad to contribute in each game, regardless of grade,” Edwards said. “It’s 11 versus 11 for 80 minutes, and what we do in that time will reflect the outcome of competition, and if we stick to our roles and responsibilities, we put ourselves in the best possible situations.”

The Spartans face H.L. Bourgeois on Tuesday, and then they’ll host Dutchtown on Friday night.