Weekly parish basketball power rankings

The high-school basketball regular season continued in the last week, with many teams heating up and putting together win streaks.

There was some movement this week in the power rankings, including a big jump for the East Ascension girl’s team.

After last week’s action, here are the Weekly Citizen’s Ascension Parish high-school basketball power rankings.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

Boys

1. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 1)

Donaldsonville once again remained in the top spot of the power rankings after another impressive week. The Tigers notched their third and fourth straight victories with blowout wins over both Baker and Assumption. They’ve now won seven of eight games and sit at 15-3 overall.

2. East Ascension (Last Week: 2)

The Spartans continue to surge at the right time. East Ascension beat parish rivals Dutchtown and St. Amant last week. Overall, the Spartans have won four straight and eight of their last nine. The impressive run has pushed their record to 9-4.

3. St. Amant (Last Week: 3)

St. Amant’s three-game winning streak came to an end with a close home loss against archrival East Ascension. The Gators’ overall record fell to 12-8.

4. Dutchtown (Last Week: 4)

Dutchtown also had a long winning streak that was snapped last week. After winning six straight games, the Griffins lost a close contest to East Ascension at home. Their record now stands at 10-10 overall.

5. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 6)

Ascension Catholic leap-frogged rival Ascension Christian in the rankings this week. The Bulldogs picked up wins over 3A schools Albany and West Feliciana, before losing to 2A Northlake Christian. Their record is 6-7.

6. Ascension Christian (Last Week : 4)

Ascension Christian has dropped four games in a row. That put the Lions’ record to below .500 at 5-7 overall.

Girls

1. St. Amant (Last Week: 1)

St. Amant remains in the top spot for the second straight week, even though the Lady Gators had their five-game winning streak snapped with a double-digit loss to South Lafourche. St. Amant is still 10-7 overall.

2. East Ascension (Last Week: 4)

East Ascension made a big jump from fourth to second with blowout wins over Plaquemine and Parkview Baptist. The Lady Spartans have now won four of their last five games, improving their record to 8-8.

3. Dutchtown (Last Week: 2)

Dutchtown defeated Central Private, but then suffered losses against Springfield and Doyle to drop to 9-9 overall. The Lady Griffins have now lost four of their last five games.

4. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 3)

Donaldsonville dropped a game against 5A Thibodaux. Their record fell to 10-9 overall.

5. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 5)

Ascension Catholic picked up its second victory of the season with a blowout of Lutcher. That was followed up with a loss against 3A Patterson. It dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 2-9.

6. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 6)

Ascension Christian didn’t play again this week. The Lady Lions’ record remains at 0-4.