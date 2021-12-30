Reed to become running backs coach at MSU

The playing days of former Ascension football great Effrem Reed ended years ago, but now his stint in the coaching game is just getting started.

Reed is about to take a huge step forward in his young coaching career. It’s been reported by multiple outlets, including Pete Thamel and Yahoo Sports, that Reed is expected to soon become the running backs coach at Michigan State University.

The last month has been a whirlwind for Reed.

In early December, he was an analyst at Michigan State, but then Georgia Southern offered him the job as its new running backs coach. Reed accepted the offer.

When hired, new Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton (formally at USC) said of Reed: “Effrem is one of the brightest young coaches in the profession today. Having served under Mel Tucker at Michigan State, Effrem knows what it takes to build an elite college football program. Effrem was instrumental in the development of Kenneth Walker III, helping the running back through a very successful 2021 Heisman campaign.

“He has strong recruiting ties to the southeast, having played and coached at Louisiana, and we look forward to him leading a very talented running-back group here at Georgia Southern.”

However, on Christmas Eve, Michigan State running backs coach William Peagler decided to take the same position on Billy Napier’s staff at Florida.

As a result, Mel Tucker has reportedly targeted Reed to take the now vacant spot as the Spartans’ running backs coach.

A decade ago, Reed was an All-State running back for Dutchtown. He had a huge senior season in 2010, when he rushed for 1,926 yards and 32 touchdowns.

He went on to sign with UL-Lafayette, where he was a four-year letterwinner for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Reed had his biggest collegiate season as a redshirt freshman, when he rushed for 414 yards and five touchdowns. He finished his career with more than 1,000 all-purpose yards and eight scores.

Not long after his playing career came to an end, Reed decided to begin a coaching career, and it all started at UL-Lafayette.

He became the Director of Player Engagement in 2018. The next season, Reed became a defensive graduate assistant on Napier’s staff.

He then took an offensive analyst job under Tucker as he became the new head coach at Michigan State in 2020. Reed served in this capacity for the past two seasons.

He played a pivotal role in the development of Walker, who had a huge season for the Spartans in 2021.

The Wake Forest transfer became an All-American and won the Big Ten’s Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year award as he rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Walker was also named the Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Doak Walker Award winner (best running back in the country).

Michigan State has had a resurgent season in 2021. After finishing just 2-5 in 2020, the Spartans have gone 10-2 and are ranked 11th in the nation. They earned a Peach Bowl invite.