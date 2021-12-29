Lady Griffins hold off Assumption for eighth win

Last year, Dutchtown won just six games during the entire season. But with their Tuesday evening victory over Assumption, the Griffins have now notched their eighth win with still half of their schedule left to be played.

Although, it wasn’t the prettiest win for Dutchtown.

The Lady Griffins struggled offensively, but they did just enough to build an 11-point second-half lead. From there, Dutchtown was able to hold off Assumption and collect a 38-32 victory.

Under the circumstances, head coach Chase Delrie was just happy to see his team pull out the win.

“The thing that satisfies me the most right now is that we got a ‘W’ today. It’s the holidays, so we’ve been off for a few days,” Delrie said. “We’re out of our routine, so for the girls to come in here and find a way to get a ‘W’ satisfies me in that regard.

“We were able to control the game, for the most part. We built a lead in the first half and hung on to that. I was still stressing out because it felt like we had opportunities to put them away, but we had some empty possessions on offense and didn’t do a good job defending the rim on defense.”

Dutchtown got off to a tough start offensively. The Lady Griffins didn’t score their first points until three minutes into the game, which led to them falling into a 6-2 hole.

But Taylor Lemon got things going late in the quarter. She hit a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Dutchtown a 7-6 advantage heading to the second.

To begin that period, she came up with a steal and then turned it into an and-one play to push the lead to 10-6.

Later, Saylor Donaldson hit a 3-pointer to give the Lady Griffins a 18-10 halftime advantage.

To begin the second half, Marcia Vessell scored with a quick layup to give Dutchtown its biggest lead of the game at 10. However, the Lady Griffins could not pull away.

Assumption was able to trim the deficit to four heading into the fourth quarter.

Vessell began the final period the same way she began the third—with a drive to the basket that resulted in two easy points.

Later, Zoe Dixon hit back-to-back jumpshots from the baseline to push the Dutchtown lead to nine.

From there, the Lady Griffins cruised to a 38-32 win.

Leading the way for Dutchtown was Donaldson as she scored a game-high 15. Lemon was close behind with 10, and Vessell added seven.

The victory improved Dutchtown’s record to 8-5 overall. But Coach Delrie said that his team will need to see vast improvements if they want to compete in District 5-5A play.

“We’ve got to do a better job in the half-court set, being able to take care of the basketball and get the shot that we want,” Delrie said. “And if we don’t start defending the rim on the defensive end of the floor, we’re going to have a tough time. That’s been our Achilles heel recently.

“We’ve been able to find ways to win games, but we haven’t done a good job of defending. We also have to do a better job of taking advantage of our opportunities to create turnovers with our transition and pressure.”