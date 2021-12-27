Many parish players make All-District 5-5A squad

As always, District 5-5A was extremely competitive this past football season, and the three teams in Ascension Parish contributed to that strong play.

Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant combined to go 17-9 during the regular season, and all three schools reached the playoffs. Two of the three teams won a postseason game.

Now, the parish squads have reaped the rewards as 31 players from the area have made the All-District 5-5A team.

The most well-represented team from the parish was East Ascension. The Spartans had a whopping 14 players make the squad.

They finished the regular season with a 5-3 record. East Ascension had a chance to share the district title with Catholic, but the Spartans were upset by St. Amant in the regular-season finale.

East Ascension just missed out on hosting a first-round playoff game. The Spartans made the field as the No. 17 seed and faced 16th-seeded Southside.

East Ascension pulled off the upset. It was sixth straight season that the Spartans won a first-round game.

In round two, East Ascension lost a 24-21 road contest against top-ranked and eventual undefeated Class 5A champion Zachary.

The East Ascension offensive players that made first-team All-District 5-5A were senior wide receiver Allen Stark, junior running back Walter Samuel and senior offensive lineman Jayven Richardson

Making the second-team offense were junior receiver Zhavier Jupiter, senior offensive lineman Lajadden Jackson, junior running back Jacorey Johnson and senior athlete Brennon Thompson.

Making the first-team defense were senior defensive lineman Thomas Lee, Jr., junior linebacker Joshua Berfect, senior defensive back Kendrick Broussard and senior kicker Evan Kern.

Making the second-team defense were senior defensive lineman Alex Lambert, senior defensive back Keith Thomas and Kern made it as a punter.

St. Amant finished with 10 selections.

The Gators completed the regular season with a 7-2 record. They ended the year with impressive back-to-back wins against parish rivals Dutchtown and East Ascension. It was the first time St. Amant beat the Spartans in four years.

The Gators hosted No. 23 H.L. Bourgeois in the opening round of the playoffs and chalked up their first postseason victory since 2017.

St. Amant then fell in round two, losing to defending champion Acadiana.

Gator junior defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter was named the District 5-5A Defensive MVP.

Joining Carpenter on the defensive first team was senior linebacker Jax Melancon. Making the defensive second team were senior linebackers Lee Amedee and Stephen Landry, senior defensive back Brandt Zeller and senior return man D’Andre Taylor.

Two Gators made the first-team offense. Senior quarterback Cole Poirrier made it as an athlete, and he was joined by senior wide receiver Noah Louque.

The St. Amant second-team selections on offense were senior tight end Tanner Oliver and junior offensive lineman Trinity Williams.

Dutchtown placed seven players on the All-District 5-5A squad.

The Griffins ran out to a 4-0 start to the season, but they went just 1-4 in their final five games.

Dutchtown made the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 26 seed and lost to Acadiana in the opening round.

Making the all-district first-team offense for the Griffins was senior running back Dylan Sampson for the third straight season. The Tennessee signee finished his stellar career with more than 1,300 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns in 2021.

Joining him on the first-team offense was junior offensive lineman Ethan Fields. Making the second-team offense were senior offensive lineman Ty Quibodeaux and senior running back Baylor Langlois.

The Griffins’ first-team selections on defense were junior linebacker Dickson Agu and junior defensive back AK Burrell.

Defensively, senior Tanner Vadnais made the second team as a flex player.