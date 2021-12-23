Weekly parish basketball power rankings

The high-school basketball regular season continued in the last week, with many of the parish teams taking part in tournament action.

Still, there was no real change in the parish power rankings, as many parish squads had up-and-down weeks.

After last week’s action, here are the Weekly Citizen’s Ascension Parish high-school basketball power rankings.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

Boys

1. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 1)

Donaldsonville remained in the top, but the Tigers’ hot streak finally came to an end. They suffered just their third loss of the season as they dropped a close game against East St. John of Class 5A. It was the second time Donaldsonville has lost to the Wildcats this season. The defeat dropped the Tigers’ record to 11-3.

2. East Ascension (Last Week: 2)

East Ascension remained in the No. 2 spot this week. The Spartans are starting to gain some momentum after a 1-2 start to the season. At a tournament at Madison Prep, East Ascension beat Walker and lost to Eleanor McMain. They followed it up with double-digit wins over H.L. Bourgeois and White Castle to improve to 7-4.

3. St. Amant (Last Week: 3)

St. Amant played in two tournaments. At the tournament in Zachary, the Gators beat A.J. Ellender. Then at the Walker tournament, St. Amant lost close games against Alexandria and Southern Lab. That dropped their overall record to 8-7.

4. Dutchtown (Last Week: 4)

After a rough start to the season, Dutchtown got things working recently. The Griffins went on a three-game winning streak that saw them defeat Ascension Catholic, St. James and Broadmoor to improve to 6-9 overall.

5. Ascension Christian (Last Week : 5)

Ascension Christian only played one game since the last weekly power rankings. That ended up being a loss against Christ Episcopal School. The defeat dropped the Lions’ record to 5-4.

6. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 6)

Ascension Catholic picked up its second victory of the season. The Bulldogs were able to hold off 2A Capitol at home to improve to 2-3.

Girls

1. Dutchtown (Last Week: 1)

Dutchtown was able to remain in the top spot of the rankings after going 2-2 over the last week. The Lady Griffins lost games against Ouachita Christian and South Lafourche, and they picked up wins against Istrouma and St. James. Their record now stands at 7-5.

2. St. Amant (Last Week: 2)

St. Amant was able to bounce back nicely after a blowout loss to Walker. The Lady Gators picked up two straight easy wins over Baker and Glen Oaks. Those victories improved their record to 7-5.

3. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 3)

Donaldsonville’s hot streak came to an end. The Lady Tigers had won five straight games, but they suffered back-to-back losses against Southern Lab and East St. John. That dropped their record to 7-8 overall.

4. East Ascension (Last Week: 4)

East Ascension also lost to East St. John, while they came up with a win over Capitol. That improved the Lady Spartans’ record to 5-8.

5. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 5)

Ascension Catholic is still searching for its first victory. The Lady Bulldogs came close recently as they lost a tight game against 4A Plaquemine. That dropped their record to 0-7.

6. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 6)

Ascension Christian also remained in the loss column. The Lady Lions dropped a one-point heartbreaker to Christ Episcopal School to fall to 0-4.