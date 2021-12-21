Parish volleyball players make All-District 4 team

It was productive season for parish volleyball teams in Division I’s District 4, as all three squads made the playoffs, and one reached the state tournament.

With the three area teams being so productive, there were 18 parish players that made the all-district squad. Each team had six selections.

The parish squad that was the most successful this season was Dutchtown.

The Lady Griffins went 30-7 during the regular season, which included the program’s first-ever undefeated run in district play. That netted Dutchtown its first outright district championship since 2004.

After locking up the district title, head coach Patrick Ricks said, “I’m so proud of them. This is the first time we’ve won the district by ourselves since 2004, so that’s a big deal for us. We’ve shared the district championship a few times over the years, but this is the first time we’ve won it by ourselves, so I’m really proud of them.”

Dutchtown was awarded the No. 4 seed in the Division-I playoffs, the highest seeding of any parish team.

In the opening round, the Lady Griffins beat parish rival East Ascension. Dutchtown then advanced to the second round, where they defeated No. 13 Ruston.

With the win, the Lady Griffins moved on to the state tournament, which was held in the Cajundome in Lafayette. It was Dutchtown’s third straight trip to the tournament.

The Lady Griffins’ season ended with a four-set loss to fifth-seeded Southside.

Headlining the All-District 4 first team for Dutchtown was senior Southeastern signee Alexis Logarbo. Logarbo was named the district’s Player of the Year.

Three other Lady Griffins made the first team. They were senior Taylor Heeb, freshman Cadie Kusy and sophomore Kendall Davis.

The honorable-mention selections for Dutchtown were sophomore Sydney Berry and junior Braelee Tennimon.

East Ascension had a tremendous turnaround season, as the Lady Spartans made a return to the playoffs.

East Ascension won just one match in 2020. But this season, the Lady Spartans upped their win total to 20 and earned the No. 29 seed for the Division-I playoffs.

In the first round, East Ascension fell to parish and district rival Dutchtown.

Lady Spartan head coach Jamie Gilmore was named the District 4 Coach of the Year following her team’s tremendous bounce back.

Three East Ascension players made the all-district first team. They were senior Lexie Bourque and juniors Melinna Carrero and Katie Frank.

Senior Ali Burt and sophomores Corin Waguespack and Avery Wheat were honorable-mention selections.

In Chandra Ewen’s first season coaching St. Amant, the Lady Gators made the Division-I playoffs as the No. 20 seed.

St. Amant finished the regular season with a 16-20 record, and the Lady Gators were the district runners-up.

In the playoffs, they visited No. 13 Ruston. Ruston eliminated St. Amant with a thrilling five-set victory.

Headlining the All-District 4 team for the Lady Gators was Kayla Robinson, who was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Joining Robinson on the first team were Ja’Lynn Davenport, sophomore Amaya Evans and Jessica Jones.

Blake Brignac and Maggie Ladner were both honorable-mention selections.