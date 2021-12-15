Griffins’ upset bid falls short against Jesuit

Upset-minded Dutchtown took a 1-0 lead over undefeated Jesuit on Tuesday night, and the Griffins held that advantage for much of the first half.

But the Blue Jays scored with just one minute remaining to tie the game at the break. In the second half, Jesuit netted another goal to take the lead.

Dutchtown had chances to tie the game late. The Griffins got off three shots in the final 10 minutes, but none of them could find the back of the net, allowing the Blue Jays to escape with a 2-1 victory.

“I’m proud of the way my boys played. I’m proud of the way they hung in there and fought,” Dutchtown head coach Marcus Dyer said. “Those last 10 minutes, that’s what you live for. You’re on the edge of your seat. It’s back and forth, both teams creating chances—you live to watch that beautiful game.

“I think we showed that it doesn’t matter who you play—whether it’s Jesuit, St. Paul’s or Catholic—you go out there and you show them you can handle them, and I think we did that tonight.”

Dutchtown started off slow offensively. The Griffins didn’t get their first real shot off on the Jesuit goal until the 19th minute.

At minute 30, a Dutchtown free kick found its way right in front of the goal. As a crowd of Griffins and Blue Jays frantically fought for the ball simultaneously, Dutchtown’s Obi Irondi was able to get just enough of his foot on the ball to score.

It looked like the Griffins were going to take the 1-0 lead into the half, but at the 39th minute, Dutchtown goalkeeper Josh Barrow mishandled a Blue Jay kick. The ball dribbled inside the net to tie the game.

In the second half, Jesuit scored at the 53rd minute to take a 2-1 lead.

Dutchtown fought furiously to tie the game in the final 10 minutes.

At minute 71, Jaxson Stovall got off a great shot, but Jesuit’s keeper made a terrific leaping save. Stovall got off another shot just four minutes later, but it was saved once again.

The Griffins’ last chance came at the 78th minute with a shot from inside the box, but it again ended up in the hands of the Jesuit goalkeeper.

“Jesuit is a powerhouse, and they’ve probably been a powerhouse for as long as I’ve been alive. I played against them in high school, and it’s the same story now as it was back then,” Dyer said. “Championship programs like that maintain their focus all game. That’s the biggest difference between our teams. I think the laser focus it takes to stay in a game for 80 minutes, Jesuit has that ability.”

Jesuit was aggressive the entire game. The Blue Jays got off 17 shots, while they limited Dutchtown to nine.

Coach Dyer said that his team will have to take a big step mentally if they want to be in the same class with Jesuit.

“I think we were in the game the whole time, but as with so many games, there are ebbs and flows in intensity and focus,” Dyer said. “I think Jesuit came out in the second half more focused and more intense, and that’s been something that we’ve been struggling with.

“I don’t think there was a time in the game when we weren’t in it. There were times when we created chances, but we didn’t finish them. That’s the separator in these kinds of games.”