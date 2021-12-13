Weekly parish basketball power rankings

The high-school basketball regular season continued last week for both boys and girls, and for the first time this year, all parish teams played games.

Teams throughout the area took part in tournament play. In fact, the East Ascension boys hosted the Spartan Classic tournament. The Spartans, along with Donaldsonville, Dutchtown and St. Amant all competed.

After last week’s action, here are the Weekly Citizen’s Ascension Parish high-school basketball power rankings.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

Boys

1. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 1)

Donaldsonville remained in the top spot after another good week. The Tigers went 2-1 in the Spartan Classic. All three games were played against upper-classification teams. Donaldsonville beat 5A Bonnabel and 4A Helen Cox, and lost to 5A East St. John. That improved the Tigers’ record to 9-2.

2. East Ascension (Last Week: 3)

East Ascension moved up one spot in the power rankings. After beginning the year in a 1-2 hole, the Spartans won their home tournament last week. East Ascension went a perfect 3-0 with victories over Thibodaux, Dutchtown and St. Amant.

3. St. Amant (Last Week: 2)

St. Amant dropped a spot in the rankings this week after being edged out by its archrival in the championship game of the Spartan Classic. The Gators made a good run. After falling to 4-4 for the season, St. Amant won three straight, before getting tripped up by East Ascension.

4. Dutchtown (Last Week: 4)

Dutchtown remained in the fourth spot. The Griffins had their best week of the season as they went 2-3. One of those losses came against East Ascension in the semifinals of the Spartan Classic. That loss dropped them to 3-8 overall.

5. Ascension Christian (Last Week : 5)

Ascension Christian went 1-2 last week to fall to 3-3 overall. The Lions did collect a win over 2A Houma Christian.

6. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 6)

Ascension Catholic finally tipped off its season last week. The Bulldogs lost both games to upper-classification schools.

Girls

1. Dutchtown (Last Week: 2)

Dutchtown moved into the top spot for the first time this season. The Lady Griffins went 1-1 this week with a win over Central and a loss to Archbishop Chapelle, moving their record to 5-2

2. St. Amant (Last Week: 2)

St. Amant dropped out of the top spot last week. The Lady Gators went 1-2, with their one victory coming against parish foe Donaldsonville.

3. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 3)

Donaldsonville had its best week of the season as it went 2-1. The wins came against 5A Destrehan and 4A Istrouma. The lone loss came against 5A St. Amant.

4. East Ascension (Last Week: 4)

East Ascension had a nice bounce-back week. The Lady Spartans went 2-1, ending a four-game losing streak. Their record improved to 3-6.

5. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 5)

Ascension Catholic dropped three more games to fall to 0-5 for the season.

6. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 6)

Ascension Christian finally tipped off its season. The Lady Lions lost both games.