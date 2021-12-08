Gators end losing streak with blowout victory

After suffering through a four-game losing streak, St. Amant was able to get back on track with a 63-38 blowout victory over Broadmoor on Tuesday night.

The Gators got off to a sluggish start. It allowed the Buccaneers to stay within five points in the first half.

However, in the second half, St. Amant turned up the intensity. The Gators outscored Broadmoor, 23-5, in the third quarter, en route to an easy victory.

“I was very pleased with the energy we played with in the second half,” St. Amant head coach Travis Uzee said. “We have to figure out how to bring that at the start of games. We think we have a good group of kids that can compete with a lot of teams. If we play the way we did in that second half, we think we can compete all year long.

“When we come out and play like we did in the first half—with not much energy—it makes it tough. We become a team that’s not very fun to watch. But I’m proud of the way the kids played in the second half. We’re in a grind right now. It’s tough.”

The Gators looked flat in the first quarter. They struggled to mount any kind of offense, and they lacked rebounding. It resulted in a 10-7 deficit.

St. Amant finally got things going in the second. The Gators went on an 11-0 run to take an 18-10 lead. That run was spearheaded by Trace Forbes, who scored six points in the flurry.

But Broadmoor went on a 6-0 spurt of its own to cut the deficit to two.

Right before the half, Letavian Crockett nailed a 3-pointer to give St. Amant a 23-18 halftime advantage.

It was all Gators in the second half.

Forbes hit a trey early in the third quarter to push St. Amant’s lead to 10, and Crockett nailed one to put the Gators up 13.

St. Amant ended up going on an 18-2 run that gave them a commanding 21-point advantage.

To end the third quarter, Brayden Kuriger scored on a transition layup at the buzzer. He was also fouled and made the ensuring free throw to give the Gators a 46-23 lead heading to the fourth.

In the final period, Forbes came up with a layup that pushed the advantage to 25. And the lead only increased from there for the Gators.

Forbes finished the contest with a game-high 17, while Crockett added 12 and Jah’leel Ester scored 11.

Also, RJ Gray netted nine, and Kuriger chipped in with eight.

It was a much-needed victory for the Gators. St. Amant began the year at 4-0, but the Gators then lost four straight games.

“The losing streak was uncharacteristic for us,” Uzee said. “We played pretty good in a few of those games, but we didn’t finish. The energy we had in tonight’s second half, we didn’t have that kind of energy in those games that we lost. We think we have a pretty good team, but we become really good and really tough when we play with that kind of energy. So, this was a huge win.”