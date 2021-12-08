Dorsey enshrined into College Football HOF

Gonzales native and LSU great Glenn Dorsey was officially enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame during the 63rd annual National Football Foundation Awards dinner in Last Vegas onTuesday

Dorsey is an East Ascension alum, who quickly made a name for himself nationally as a defensive lineman for the Spartans.

As a senior, Dorsey had 100 tackles and 12 sacks. Rivals ranked him as a five-star prospect and the fifth-best defensive tackle in the country.

Dorsey received numerous scholarship offers, but he decided to stay close to home and sign with LSU. By the time he graduated, he was the most decorated defensive player in Tiger football history.

Dorsey began to make a splash during his junior year at LSU. He piled up 64 tackles, 8.5 for loss and three sacks. In doing so, he was named an All-American.

The Tigers went on to finish 11-2 and added a Sugar Bowl title.

Dorsey surprised many throughout the country when he decided to come back for his senior season. The decision certainly paid off.

Despite getting constantly double and triple-teamed and despite being hampered by an ankle injury midway through the year, Dorsey still finished with 69 tackles, 12.5 for loss and seven sacks.

Those numbers were good enough to earn him the Lombardi, Outland, Nagurski and Lott Trophies. Prior to Joe Burrow in 2019, Dorsey was the only LSU player to ever win four major national awards in one season.

In addition, he was also named first-team All-American for a second straight year.

Dorsey even finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting.

But most importantly, he helped lead the Tigers to a national championship. The Tigers were crowned after rolling past Ohio State, 38-24, in the Sugar Bowl.

In his four years at LSU, the Tigers went 3-1 in bowl games and finished with an overall record of 44-9.

Statistically, Dorsey finished his career with 179 tackles and 13 sacks.

He went on to be selected fifth overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2008 NFL Draft. He’s still the highest-drafted player in Ascension Parish history.

Dorsey played nine seasons in the NFL, before retiring in 2016 as a San Francisco 49er.

The other members of the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class include: Lomas Brown (Florida), Keith Byars (Ohio State), Eric Crouch (Nebraska), Eric Dickerson (SMU), John Elliott (Michigan), Jason Hanson (Washington), E.J. Henderson (Maryland), E.J. Junior (Alabama), Steve McNair (Alcorn State), Cade McNown (UCLA), Leslie O’Neal (Oklahoma State), Anthony Poindexter (Virginia), David Pollack (Georgia), Bob Stein (Minnesota), Michael Westbrook (Colorado), Elmo Wright (Houston), Coach Dick Sheridan (Furman, N.C. State) and Coach Any Talley (St. Lawrence, Villanova).

Dorsey and the rest of the class were originally supposed to be inducted last year. However, due to the pandemic, the 2020 class’ induction was moved to last week. It was inducted along with the 2021 class.

Dorsey becomes just the 10th Tiger to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He joins Charles Alexander, Billy Cannon, Tommy Casanova, Doc Fenton, Bert Jones, Ken Kavanaugh, Abe Mickal, Jerry Stovall and Gaynell Tinsley.