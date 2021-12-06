Weekly parish basketball power rankings

The high-school basketball regular season continued last week for both boys and girls, and most of the teams in the parish played games.

Teams throughout the area took part in tournament play. In fact, the St. Amant boys hosted the Gold Dome Classic. The Gators and Dutchtown competed in the event.

After last week’s action, here are the Weekly Citizen’s Ascension Parish high-school basketball power rankings.

These rankings are not dictated by the size of the schools in the parish. They are determined by how well teams are doing in their respective classifications.

Boys

1. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 2)

Donaldsonville moved up to the top spot this week. They’ve been the most successful basketball team in the parish so far this season. The Tigers have run out to a 7-1 start, including a 4-1 run last week. Three of those victories came against two 4A squads in Helen Cox and Salmen and 5A West Jefferson.

2. St. Amant (Last Week: 1)

St. Amant dropped a spot in the rankings this week after suffering through a losing streak. The Gators ran out to a 4-0 start in the opening week. However, St. Amant stepped up in competition. The Gators have now lost four straight games to high-qualify opponents.

3. East Ascension (Last Week: 3)

East Ascension finally got back on the court last week, but it wasn’t exactly the kind of start to the season the Spartans were hoping to have. East Ascension went 1-2 in the first week of action, which included a 20-point loss to Beau Chene. The Spartans’ lone win came against Patterson.

4. Dutchtown (Last Week: 4)

After two weeks, Dutchtown is 1-5, but to be fair to the Griffins, they’ve played a brutal schedule, and most of their losses have been close. Dutchtown has lost to strong teams like Denham Springs, Destrehan, Plaquemine, Donaldsonville and Scotlandville.

5. Ascension Christian (Last Week : 6)

Ascension Christian moved up one spot after a promising 2-1 start to the season. The Lions beat False River and Central Private by double digits. Their lone loss came against 4A Vandebilt Catholic.

6. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 5)

Ascension Catholic is yet to open the season. That dropped the Bulldogs a spot in the rankings this week.

Girls

1. St. Amant (Last Week: 1)

After stumbling to a 2-2 start to the season, St. Amant bounced back with two straight victories against Northshore and Scotlandville to improve to 4-3.

2. Dutchtown (Last Week: 3)

Dutchtown has been one of the most pleasant surprises in parish basketball thus far. The Lady Griffins finished just 6-18 last season. Here in 2021-22, they’ve run out to a 4-1 start, which includes an impressive 19-point victory over Parkview Baptist.

3. Donaldsonville (Last Week: 2)

Donaldsonville dropped a spot in the power rankings after a tough start to the season. The Lady Tigers are just 2-5, but they have played a very tough schedule. Four of their five losses have come against 5A teams.

4. East Ascension (Last Week: 4)

East Ascension is off to a rough start to the season as well. Like Donaldsonville, the Lady Spartans have faced a very demanding schedule—losing to teams like University, Edna Karr and John Curtis. East Ascension is 1-5.

5. Ascension Catholic (Last Week: 5)

Ascension Catholic lost both of its first two games by double digits.

6. Ascension Christian (Last Week: 6)

Ascension Christian has still not played a game in 2021-22.