Dutchtown baseball has four players sign

Dutchtown should have one of the best baseball teams in the area in 2022.

That was made obvious on Wednesday night as four Griffin baseball players inked their letters of intent to continue their careers at the college level.

In the school cafeteria, Collin Dupre signed with South Carolina, Caleb Ickes signed with Centenary College, Nathan Monceaux signed with Loyola University and Reuben Williams signed with LSU-Eunice.

Dupre signed with an SEC school, despite being out of action last season with a knee injury.

He originally committed to Texas A&M, but then later re-opened his recruitment. In late October, he changed his commitment to South Carolina. Now, he’s officially a Gamecock.

Caleb Ickes was Dutchtown’s starting catcher last season. He was a first-team All-District 5-5A selection, and he made the All-Parish second team.

Nathan Monceaux became the Griffins’ ace from the mound in 2021, but he also provided a consistent bat from the plate.

Monceaux was named the District 5-5A MVP, and he was also named the Ascension Parish Pitcher of the Year. In addition, Monceaux made the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-State team, as well as the All-Region squad.

Williams was a starter from the outfield for Dutchtown. He was also a very dangerous base-runner for the Griffins due to his blazing speed.

He was a second-team all-district selection, and he was All-Parish honorable mention.

These players led Dutchtown to a terrific run in 2021.

The Griffins finished the regular season tied with St. Amant as the district runners-up.

Dutchtown (26-12) earned the No. 10 seeding for the Class 5A playoffs and hosted a first-round game against Covington. The Griffins squeezed that contest out, 6-5.

In the second round, Dutchtown visited No. 7 Benton and pulled off a sweep with wins of 6-1 and 4-3. This pushed the Griffins through to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2018.

There, Dutchtown lost to second-seeded West Monroe in two games. The Rebels went on to finish as state runners-up.