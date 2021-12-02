Two Gator baseball players sign with colleges

It was a special night in the Gold Dome on Wednesday as two of St. Amant’s best athletes took a step closer to achieving their dreams of playing college baseball.

Along with family, friends, teammates and coaches, Lee Amedee signed his letters of intent to continue his baseball career at UL-Lafayette, and Brayden Kuriger signed to play at Nicholls.

Amedee will follow in the footsteps of his father Jody. Jody Amedee was a standout baseball player at East Ascension, before going on to play collegiately at Nicholls State. He later became a state senator and is currently a well-respected lawyer in Ascension Parish.

Lee Amedee has etched out a successful high-school athletic career of his own.

Last season, he was the Gators’ starting third-baseman. He hit .419, with five doubles, three triples and four home runs.

Those numbers were good enough to earn him first-team All-District 5-5A and first-team All-Parish honors. Amedee was also a first-team selection on the All-Metro and Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association All-Region squad.

Amedee has also been a standout football player at St. Amant. He has been an all-district linebacker for the Gators for the past two seasons.

Kuriger is a two-sport athlete as well. He’s currently the starting point guard on the Gator basketball team.

But baseball is the sport Kuriger will be playing at the next level.

Last season, Kuriger was a utility player for St. Amant. He hit .304, with 10 doubles, a triple and two home runs.

Kuriger was named to both the first-team all-district and first-team All-Parish squads.

Kuriger and Amedee both helped St. Amant win 26 regular-season games and host a first-round playoff contest last season.

The team also finished in a tie with parish rival Dutchtown for District 5-5A runner-up.