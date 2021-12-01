Griffins get back on track with win over BR

After going just 1-2-2 in its first five games, Dutchtown bounced back on Tuesday night with a 2-1 victory at home over Baton Rouge High.

The Griffin offense had struggled during the first five games, scoring just one goal or fewer in each contest. But against Baton Rouge, Dutchtown jumped on top with a 2-0 first-half lead. In the final 40 minutes, the Griffins did just enough to leave with a victory.

“I think we were clicking on more cylinders tonight than we have been,” Griffin head coach Marcus Dyer said. “We got more than one goal; that’s a good start. We were able to shut down the other team for most of the game. We got unlucky on the one goal that they did score.

“I think we’re becoming more of a controlling force on the field, which provides us more opportunities to score, and it gives us more chances to win. We’re still trying to figure out where our players need to be on the field to make everyone successful. I think we saw that coming together a little bit more tonight, and it showed with the score line.”

Much of the first half was dominated by defense. Finally, at the 33rd minute, the Griffins were able to take the lead.

Jaxson Stovall had a free kick from a little more than 30 yards away from the goal, and he bent it over the Baton Rouge goalkeeper’s head for a gorgeous score.

Later, Stovall struck again--this time providing an assist.

With less than a minute remaining in the first half, Stovall sent a free kick toward the Baton Rouge goal. Ayden Rawashdeh was there to score with a beautiful header that made it 2-0.

The Bulldogs were much more aggressive in the second half.

They got off a shot from inside the box in the 59th minute, but the ball went over the crossbar. At the 67th minute, a hot shot was beamed toward the Dutchtown goal, but keeper Josh Barrow was just able to get his hand on it, preventing the score.

Baton Rouge eventually picked up a goal at the 74th minute, but in the closing moments, Dutchtown’s defense was able to hold firm and lock away the 2-1 victory.

In the win, Stovall was involved in both Griffin goals.

“He’s our highest-quality player, so whenever he has a good night, we have a good night,” Dyer said. “The biggest thing he brings is his leadership on the field and his game IQ. His game IQ is one of the best we’ve had.

“He’s able to get the rest of the team on the same page. I can only do so much on the sideline, but in-game movements with the players on the field—helping correct, helping shift—he provides that invaluable service to the whole team. It helps us be more competitive in the games.”

It was the second victory of the season for a Dutchtown team that’s still trying to find itself.

“It’s all about composure and finding out what works best for our team,” Dyer said. “We have a lot of decent players but not as many higher-quality players as we’ve had in the past, so we’re working on finding what accentuates our best pieces the most. We have to see where our players can fit to make our team most successful and give us the most opportunities to win.”