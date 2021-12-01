EA baseball standout signs with Southeastern

Contributed Report

It was a special day for one of East Ascension’s top athletes last Thursday evening.

Senior Spartan outfielder Dominick Regira took the first step in taking his baseball career to the next level as he officially signed his letters of intent to play at Southeastern.

He initially announced his commitment to Southeastern back in October.

Regira had a breakout season as a junior last spring.

After playing in nine games as a sophomore, Regira became a starter in the outfield for the Spartans in 2021. It didn’t take long for him to develop into one of East Ascension’s best players.

As a junior, Regira hit .337 with 25 RBIs, nine doubles and three home runs. He also scored 25 runs. He led the team in on-base percentage at .548.

He also made 10 starts from the mound and went 5-4 with more than 35 innings pitched.

Those numbers were good enough to make him a first-team All-District 5-5A selection and a first-team All-Parish selection as well.

His performance also helped East Ascension have a tremendous season.

Regira and the Spartans finished with more than 20 victories for the second straight full season. It was the first Spartan team to accomplish that feat in a decade.

East Ascension also pulled off a big first-round, road upset over No. 13 Zachary. That marked the second straight postseason in which the Spartans won a first-round contest.

It pushed East Ascension through to the second round, where the Spartans lost in two games to No. 4 Sam Houston.

"Dominick has been an incredible team leader for us the past two seasons on and off the field," East Ascension head coach Kade Keowen said. "He truly embodies the 'first to the field, last one to leave' mentality. I look forward to watching Dom continue to progress in 2022, and I have no doubt that he will be a huge asset to Coach [Matt] Riser and the Southeastern Lions."

Regira will now prepare for his senior season with East Ascension, which will begin at the end of February.