Parish players finish up college football regular season

The college football regular season came to a close for most teams this past weekend. And many of those teams had Ascension Parish players on their rosters.

Here is a look at some of the area athletes that have been playing college football in 2021:

Outside of the state, the most notable parish player is Dutchtown alum Coney Durr. Durr is a redshirt senior defensive back at Minnesota.

Durr and the Golden Gophers have had a terrific bounce-back season, after finishing just 3-4 last year. Minnesota took down Wisconsin on Saturday to finish with an 8-4 record.

Durr finished the regular season with 38 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Ascension Catholic alum Nick Hilliard finally got a chance to see some action at Princeton. The 2020 Ivy League football season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Hilliard is a freshman offensive lineman for the Tigers.

Princeton had a sensational season, finishing 9-1.

His former teammate at Ascension Catholic, Owen Smith is a true freshman defensive lineman at Arkansas-Monticello.

Arkansas-Monticello went 5-6 during the regular season.

Donaldsonville alum Tyarise Stevenson is a graduate student at Tulsa.

Tulsa was able to go bowl eligible by coming up with an upset victory over SMU last Saturday. They’re 6-6.

For the season, Stevenson has 21 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

Donaldsonville alum Davon Wright played at Central Arkansas this season, after transferring from Tulane. The team went 5-6.

Wright finished with 12 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

East Ascension alum Cam Wire started at left tackle for LSU this season. Unfortunately, the redshirt junior had to miss much of the year with a hurt knee.

There are four other former Spartans that are currently on Louisiana Tech’s roster.

Deshon Hall is a sophomore defensive lineman for the Bulldogs. He piled up 45 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Calvin Rhines is a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman there. Also, offensive lineman Gavin Soniat and defensive lineman Jerrell Boykins, Jr. are true freshmen in Ruston.

Louisiana Tech finished just 3-9, resulting in the firing of head coach Skip Holtz.

Former Spartan Javon Carter is playing at Grambling. With a win against Southern in the Bayou Classic, Grambling finished 4-7.

Carter had 19 tackles, six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Former Spartan Jyrin Johnson is a receiver at Texas Southern. The team finished with a 3-8 record this year.

Johnson was the team’s second-leading receiver with 32 catches for 467 yards and three touchdowns.

Dutchtown alum Justin Agu began his college career as a cornerback at UL-Lafayette.

The Ragin’ Cajuns went 11-1 and reached the Sun Belt title game.

Three former Griffins are at UL-Monroe.

Brothers Jared and Adam Sparks transferred there this offseason. Last season, Adam played defensive back at Missouri, while Jared played receiver at Purdue.

This season, Adam finished with 47 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups. Jared had 30 catches for 336 yards and a touchdown.

Jonathan Hodoh is a graduate student at UL-Monroe.

The Warhawks finished the year with a 4-8 record.

At Kansas, there are two parish natives with East Ascension’s Steven McBride and Dutchtown’s Ricky Thomas.

McBride finished with 15 catches for 88 yards. Thomas had 48 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

Kansas went just 2-10, but they did pull off a big win on the road over Texas.

There are nine former Ascension stars on Nicholls’ roster.

St. Amant alum K.J. Franklin is a sophomore receiver for the Colonels. He was the team’s second-leading receiver this year as he made 46 catches for 636 yards with six touchdowns.

Dutchtown alum Jordan Jackson is a sophomore defensive back for Nicholls. He had 25 tackles, a sack, an interception and two pass breakups.

Former Griffin Logan Scott is a freshman defensive back, and Donaldsonville alum Tahj Brown is a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman.

Other parish players at Nicholls include: Johmel Jolla, Jr. (Dutchtown), Shane Levy (Dutchtown), Terry Matthews (Dutchtown), Dillion Davis (Ascension Catholic) and Jai Williams (Ascension Catholic).

Nicholls went 6-5 this season.