Gators remain undefeated with shutout win

St. Amant and Denham Springs have played some classics over the years that went down to the wire, but the Gators took control of the Yellow Jackets early in their victory Tuesday night at The Pit.

St. Amant jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, and from there, the Gators played tremendous defense that allowed them to win by that same score.

“It’s always difficult during Thanksgiving break because you don’t know what the kids are doing during the day or how they’re mentally preparing,” St. Amant head coach Adrian Garcia said. “But any time we play Denham, we stress that you have to come out fast, and you have to be aggressive. And they did that tonight. I’m proud of the effort. I think that’s leadership. They’ve been in enough of these games to know what it takes.”

There wasn’t much offense in the game until the 13th minute. That’s when Colby Forsyth came up with a beautiful pass to Holden David, who was right in front of the goal. David finished to put the Gators up 1-0.

The duo went back at it 12 minutes later.

Forsyth came up with a gorgeous cross inside the box. The ball found David, who was again right in front of the goal. He finished once more to put St. Amant up, 2-0.

Denham Springs’ best chance to score came during the final seconds of the first half, but Jonathan Baio’s shot went wide left.

To begin the second half, the Yellow Jacket offense stayed aggressive. Gator goalkeeper Dillon Staal was forced to make a diving save.

St. Amant had its chances to score as well.

At the 62nd minute, a header by David was saved. At the 65th minute, David had a shot from inside the box that went just wide right.

In the end, the Gators were able to hold on for the 2-0 victory.

The win improved St. Amant to 3-0 overall. All three wins have come by way of shutout.

“This is the year that we don’t really have that guy that I count on to bail us out,” Garcia said. “We have a bunch of guys that understand that they can’t take days off. They show up with a different attitude and a different mindset that they can be the player of the game.

“Holden David had two great goals tonight, and Colby Forsyth had two amazing assists. Our center-backs and our goalkeeper are really proud of not giving up any goals. When you have all of those guys paying attention and doing their jobs, it helps out tremendously.”

Despite his team outscoring its first three opponents by a combined margin of 17-0, Garcia said that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

“We still have a lot of young guys. We played five sophomores and two freshmen tonight,” Garcia said. “We just have to understand moments. We have to understand that when we’re up 2-0, we don’t need to push everybody up.

“And these younger guys have to understand that they have to play tough. It’s not just about how good you are. High-school soccer is about how aggressive you are. You always want to be the more aggressive team.”