Parish teams affected in new redistricting proposal

The LHSAA’s second redistricting proposal was released on Monday, following the release of the first proposal two weeks ago.

Most of the changes in the initial proposal that involved Ascension Parish teams remained the same. Although, there was one big change that would affect the parish’s three teams in Class 5A.

As outlined in the first redistricting proposal, Donaldsonville will move from District 9-3A to District 8-3A for football, basketball, baseball, softball and track.

The Tigers will still face St. James, E.D. White, Patterson and Berwick, but Lutcher will be excluded from the district as the school moves up to Class 4A.

In Division I, both boys and girl’s soccer teams for Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant will be in District 6, and both districts will consist of those three schools, along with Woodlawn.

That means the boys will no longer share a district with Central Lafourche, Thibodaux and H.L. Bourgeois. The girls will no longer share a district with Denham Springs, Walker and Live Oak.

In Division IV, Ascension Christian will move from District 6 to District 5.

Their old district had them matched up with Houma Christian, St. Charles, Riverside Academy and Covenant Christian. Now, they’ll be aligned with Baker, Central Private, Dunham, Episcopal and Northeast.

In Division I, Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant volleyball will move from District 4 to District 6.

In this new league, old rivals Live Oak and Walker will be no more. The district will add Woodlawn, Baton Rouge High and St. Joseph’s Academy. This will make District 6 one of the most competitive districts in the state.

Baton Rouge is a perennial playoff team, and St. Joseph’s has one of the strongest volleyball programs around. St. Joseph’s was last year’s state runner-up, and the team was the No. 2 seed in Division I this season.

In Division V, Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian move from District 3 to District 6.

This new district will no longer contain East Iberville and St. John. White Castle will remain, but the league will add new faces in Riverside Academy and West St. John.

But there were big changes in the second redistricting proposal when it came to Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant football, as well as basketball, baseball, softball and track.

The first proposal had District 5-5A omitting McKinley and adding Liberty.

In the recent proposal, McKinley is still gone, but Liberty will no longer be added to the district. Now, Catholic (boys only), St. Joseph’s Academy (girls only) and Woodlawn all join McKinley in the exodus.

Taking their place will be three Livingston Parish teams in Denham Springs, Live Oak and Walker.

The addition of Walker will certainly be huge for basketball.

The boy’s team has reached the state tournament four years in a row, and the Wildcats won the 5A state title back in 2018. The girl’s team reached the state quarterfinals last season.

Though baseball will lose a top power in Catholic, the addition of the three Livingston teams will keep competition fierce. That will go for softball as well.

For football, District 5-5A would lose Catholic, a team that has won the league title for the past four years.

Also, Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian will move from District 7-1A to 8-1A. The only difference in the league will be the addition of Thrive Academy.

The head coach of the Thrive football team is former Donaldsonville great Devon Breaux.

Schools will have until Monday, Nov. 29, to make appeals. The committee will meet on Dec. 1, for a third and final redistricting meeting.