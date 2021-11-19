Tigers’ season ends with loss to Church Point

It was a tough way to end the season for Donaldsonville.

The Tigers went through the week thinking that they would finally be able to play their first home game at Floyd Boutte Stadium. But just a day before the matchup, it was deemed that the new artificial turf was still not game ready.

Therefore, Donaldsonville was forced to play its second-round playoff game against fifth-seeded Church Point at White Castle High.

And when the game did begin, the Tigers simply had no answers for what’s been arguably the best defense in the state this season. Church Point pitched its fifth shutout of the year, blanking Donaldsonville, 35-0.

“They’re an experienced group. Nine of the 11 came back from last year, and they’re so coached-up,” Tiger head coach Brian Richardson said. “They don’t move--no matter what motions you throw at them. They’re always where they’re supposed to be, and that’s a testimony to the coaching. That’s a good group.”

That Bear defense forced a turnover on Donaldsonville’s second possession. Tiger quarterback Treveyon Brown was sacked and stripped of the ball. Church Point recovered at the Tiger 33-yard line.

Six plays later, the Bears scored and converted the two-point try to go up 8-0 after one quarter.

To begin the second period, Church Point went on a seven-play, 68-yard drive and scored on a quarterback sneak by Chandler Guillory. The Bears converted another two-point try to make it 16-0.

After a shanked Tiger punt, Church Point took over at the Tiger 35 and scored a touchdown just three plays later to go up 22-0.

The Bears later scored on the final play of the half to take a 28-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Tiger defense played tough. The unit only surrendered one Bear touchdown, and linebacker Robert Kent made a terrific interception in the end zone, preventing another score.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the offense just couldn’t get anything going.

Church Point’s defense had given up a grand total of 26 points in eight games played this season. They continued the dominance against the Tigers.

The Bears held Donaldsonville to just 22 total yards and forced 12 negative-yardage plays out of 33 plays total.

Brown threw for just 42 yards, and he was sacked four times.

Kent had three catches for 27 yards, and Randell Oatis was the Tigers’ leading rusher with 11 yards.

“They only scored once in the second half, but you had to believe that our defense was going to get worn down,” Richardson said. “We had to get something going offensively, but that defense was tough and holding us up. We just couldn’t, so our defense had to hold their ground, and they did for a while. But you knew the dam would break at some point, and it did.”

Donaldsonville’s season ended with an overall record of 6-5. The Tigers did not play a true home game all year.

Richardson was very proud of what his team accomplished this season despite all of the tough hands they were dealt.

“We went through so much adversity,” Richardson said. “We went through COVID, we went through the hurricane, we went through the bridge going out and we haven’t had a home stadium to play in. We’ve been all over the world. We went into Thursday thinking we were going to play at home, and then we had an emotional drop from that.

“I can’t say enough about this group. This group will forever be remembered for all the adversity they were able to handle. We also had a four-game losing streak that we were able to fight through to make the playoffs. We didn’t think we were gonna make it for a while there.”