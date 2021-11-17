Baseball registration opens soon

Contributed Report

AP baseball registration for the 2022 season will officially open on Dec. 1. The registration period will end on Dec. 31.

Those interested can register online at www.APBaseball.com. If you have any questions, you can send an email to wayne@impact-sports.net, or you can call (225) 461-1762.

There are nine separate leagues for participants.

There is tee-ball for ages 3-4 and 5-6, there is coach’s pitch for ages 7-8, there is both minor and major league for ages 9-10, minor and major league for ages 11-12, there is a 13-14-year-old league, a 15-16-year-old league and a 17-18-year-old league.